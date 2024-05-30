Highlights After being regarded as possibly the best draft class in the history of the WNBA, several rookies from the 2024 class have performed spectacularly to start their careers.

On the other hand, some of the more highly-touted prospects in the class have gotten off to a rocky start in 2024, still with a lot of time left for improvement.

Through the first five-to-seven games of these young players' careers, the race for Rookie of the Year is becoming an entertaining one as another season is underway in the W.

In 2024, the WNBA was given a multitude of possible generation-defining talents through this past year's WNBA Draft.

The 2024 Draft class has been heavily compared to the 2003 NBA Draft class, which includes two current Hall-of-Famers in Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, as well as two future inductees, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony. Along with those legendary names, there were also five other players in the class that were future All-Star selections which were Chris Kaman, David West, Josh Howard, Mo Williams and Kyle Korver, with the latter two players being second-round picks.

The 2024 WNBA class follows the same guidelines as the 2003 NBA class, as both look to have both several generational players at the top, with All-Star caliber and impactful players making themselves apparent as the list of selections continues. This season, though, the top-tier talent and lower-end talent have seemed to bleed together to create an interesting race for the Rookie of the Year award.

As the season continues, the actual contenders for the award will start to make themselves apparent, but as of now, it is very much a toss-up. Through the first handful of games to begin the 2024 WNBA season, here are some of the most notable candidates to win the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award come season's end.

1 Caitlin Clark - Indiana Fever

The sharp-shooting guard is still adjusting to WNBA competition

The No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft to the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark, could be credited as the reason why her draft class is gaining so much attention. After breaking the record for the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in either men's or women's basketball, Clark was looked at as possibly the greatest player the WNBA will ever see.

After her first eight games, though, she looks human. While Clark has put up impressive box score numbers, her efficiency has taken a massive hit as she is still getting acclimated to the pressure of the WNBA's best defensive stoppers. Clark also came into the league as a player that would be sought out by the opposing team's best defenders thanks to her stardom in college, so she is given the toughest possible match-up every single night.

Caitlin Clark's First Eight WNBA Games - Indiana Fever Category Stat PTS 17.3 AST 6.3 TS% 55.2% USG% 27.4% TOV 5.5

Even though the Fever are circled on every opponent's calendar simply because of her, Clark recently put together her best individual performance in her young career in a tough loss against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night, scoring 30 points to go along with six assists, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Though Clark only shot 43.8 percent from the field and 30 percent from distance, her microwave scoring ability has become apparent to pair with her all-around skill-set.

To win Rookie of the Year, Clark needs to figure out a way to get more clean shot opportunities and drain them at a more efficient rate, which may be difficult given all the defensive attention she has received since she entered the league. She leads all rookies in scoring average, but her field goal and three-point percentages need to increase and her team needs to put together a few more wins if she wants a chance at taking home the trophy, as the Fever are just 1-7 through the first eight games of Clark's tenure with the franchise.

2 Cameron Brink - Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks' towering rookie has made an immediate impact on her new team

The Los Angeles Sparks selected Cameron Brink with the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and it's proven to be a worthwhile one only six games into her professional career.

Brink has already established herself as one of the best defensive players in the entire league, averaging 2.8 blocks per game, which sits at second in the entire association behind Ezi Magbegor's 2.9. Brink isn't only a paint protector on defense, though, as she's shown the ability to keep up with smaller players on the perimeter thanks to her mix of length and athleticism.

Brink's 50 percent shooting from the field sits second in the WNBA among rookies, but factoring in how she scores makes her percentages much more impressive. Though Brink is a solid 6-foot-four and could be perfectly suited to sit in the dunker's spot and finish easy lay-ups, Brink has shown that her three-point shooting abilities have transitioned from her days at Stanford to the WNBA, as she is hitting three-pointers at an incredible rate.

Cameron Brink's First Six WNBA Games - Los Angeles Sparks Category Stat PTS 9.5 REB1 5.3 BLK 2.8 TS% 63.6% EFG% 58.8% DEF RTG 96.2

Of anyone shooting at least two three-pointers per contest, Brink is also second among first-year players with a 43.8 shooting percentage from distance. To round out her incredible efficiency check-list, she is also shooting 90.9 percent from the free throw line, which makes her the only woman with a 50/40/90 season intact to begin the 2024 season of anyone playing a minimum of 20 minutes per game.

Though Brink has shown to be an all-around threat on the court, there are some skills that she can still improve upon, like her rebounding. As of May 30, Brink averages fewer rebounds per game than Clark, with a total of 5.3 to Clark's 5.4. Other than that, if Brink continues to defend the rim and shoot as efficiently as she has been to begin the season for an extended period of time, she may end up running away with the award, though team success could be a factor.

3 Angel Reese - Chicago Sky

The 2023 NCAA champion at LSU surprised many with a great start to her professional career

Angel Reese was a polarizing player when it came time for the 2024 WNBA Draft, as some were not sure if she could impact professional basketball the same way that she did in college. Reese's paint presence and incredible rebounding skills have certainly transitioned to the WNBA, though, as she's already become one of the best pure rebounders in the league.

When the Chicago Sky decided to use their seventh overall pick in the draft to select Reese, it was imagined that she'd be more of a project than some of the other prospects on the board, but the opposite could not be more true, as she's been stellar in her first handful of games at the next level.

Reese has shown an aggression and relentlessness on the boards that hasn't been rivaled by many other players in the league, as her 8.6 rebounds already places her inside the top-10 in the association. Specifically, her offensive rebounding capabilities are something that has not been matched through her first five games of the season.

Reese is averaging 4.8 offensive rebounds per game, a mark that is far and away the best in the league, with the second-highest average coming from the Dallas Wings' Natasha Howard with 4.0. Reese's ability to chase after offensive boards and keep possessions alive for her team is a valuable asset that the Sky can look forward to maintaining for a long time.

Angel Reese's First Five WNBA Games - Chicago Sky Category Stat PTS 12.0 REB 8.6 OFF REB 4.8 TS% 45.8% DEF RTG 96.7 TOV 2.0

As a scorer, though, there's a lot to be desired from Reese. Standing at 6-foot-3, her at-the-basket shot-making does not match her height, as she only shoots 39.5 percent from less than five feet away from the rim, the worst mark by far for any player that shoots over eight attempts from that area of the floor. Reese's touch around the basket has been an issue dating back to her days in college, as she's never been able to control her shots well, especially when she's on the move around the rim.

For Reese, increasing her efficiency, especially around the basket, could be the main reason why she would win the award, as her rebounding skills may be able to carry her over players that excel in other areas of the court.

4 Rickea Jackson - Los Angeles Sparks

A threat from all areas of the court, Jackson has also impressed as a rookie for Los Angeles.

The Sparks selected Rickea Jackson with their second top-four pick in the WNBA Draft at No. 4 overall, bringing in yet another first-year player that could make an immediate impact on winning in Los Angeles.

Through her first six games in the WNBA, Jackson has showed the WNBA world that she is an incredibly capable and efficient scorer in the league, averaging 10.2 points in only 22.8 minutes per contest. As a result of her outstanding production, she may see an increased amount of burn as the season continues.

As a 6-foot-2 forward, Jackson is very athletic for her size. She also uses her lanky frame to swerve around defenders on her way to the basket. Her offensive game is extremely multi-faceted, as she has the ability to operate as a ball-handler and jump-shooter on the perimeter, while also proving to be a force in the paint when she catches the ball down low.

Her versatility is also paired with extreme efficiency, as her 51.2 percent shooting from the field leads all rookies. Her three-point shooting has been showcased as well, as her blistering 46.2 percent shooting from beyond the three-point line also leads all rookies on a minimum of two attempts per game.

Rickea Jackson's First Six WNBA Games - Los Angeles Sparks Category Stat PTS 10.2 TS% 65.0% 3PT% 46.2% OFF RTG 98.6 USG% 18.9%

Jackson's steady scoring ability has already been something that the Sparks have relied on plenty of times during the season, as she is consistently looked for as the shot clock runs down to create her own offense and to get a great shot off in time. With her current percentages, there's a great chance that the shot she ends up creating for herself will go down more often than not.

If Jackson matches this efficiency while eventually playing more minutes and taking more shot attempts, she can easily beat out the previous three contenders due to her sheer offensive talent. Nonetheless, Jackson and Brink are surely forming a formidable young team in Los Angeles, so their focus may not be on an individual award this season.