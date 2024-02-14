Highlights With the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 in the books, it's time to look to next year's NFL Honors and the announcement of the HOF's 2025 class.

There are a bevy of deserving candidates, including several big names looking to get into Canton on the first-ballot.

There are also many finalists from previous years that are hoping 2025 will be their lucky year.

The NFL's Pro Football Hall of Fame is an exclusive club. Over the course of over 100 years of NFL football, only 371 men have been deemed worthy of a bronze bust in Canton, Ohio. Seven more were added to that special group in 2024, as we now look to the upcoming class of 2025 and who we might see on the ballot.

Between four and nine players, coaches, and contributors are chosen every year, which is why there is such a long list of seemingly deserving candidates that have yet to be enshrined. Whether first-ballot guys or men who have been snubbed before, there will be an eclectic mix in 2025.

From Super Bowl and NFL MVPs, to Defensive and Offensive Players of the Year, to Rookies of the Year, there's a ton of elite talent on deck for the 2025 ballot.

Thankfully, Pro Football Reference employs an HOF Monitor to determine the strength of a player's case to make it to Canton, which we will be employing extensively here.

So let’s go! Immortality awaits!

Many Icons Will Be On the Ballot For the First Time In 2025

The list includes the likes of Eli Manning, Marshawn Lynch, and Adam Vinatieri

© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Every year, countless players who retired five years prior become eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. With backlogs of deserving candidates for many position groups, especially at wide receiver, there are not many first-ballot Hall of Famers in Canton; only one first-ballot candidate, Julius Peppers, made it in the class of 2024.

2025 First-Ballot Hall of Famer Candidates Player Teams Years Active HOF Monitor Most Notable Achievement Eli Manning, QB Giants 2004-2019 85.01 2x Super Bowl MVP Luke Kuechley, LB Panthers 2012-2019 118.45 2013 NFL DPOY Marshawn Lynch, RB Bills, Seahawks, Raiders 2007-2019 69.14 2x All-Pro Adam Vinatieri, K Patriots, Colts 1996-2019 92.70 4x Super Bowl Champion Terrell Suggs, OLB Ravens, Cardinals, Chiefs 2003-2019 94.30 2011 NFL DPOY Earl Thomas, S Seahawks, Ravens 2010-2019 78.53 5x All-Pro Darren Sproles, RB Chargers, Saints, Eagles 2005-2019 63.55 Most Single-Season All-Purpose Yards

There have never been more than three first-ballot inductees in any one HOF class since the initial first-ballot inductees in 1967. However, there have been multiple first-ballot inductees in five of the last eight years, and 2025 is likely to continue that trend considering the bevy of deserving first-year candidates on the ballot.

Eli Manning, QB - HOF Monitor Score: 85.01

There are some major pros on Eli Manning’s Hall of Fame resume. In his 16-year career, he led the New York Giants to two of the most improbable Super Bowl victories in history in 2007 and 2011, earning Super Bowl MVP in both games. In fact, Manning made the playoffs six times, and did not win one postseason game outside those Super Bowl runs in 2007 and 2011.

He was selected to four Pro Bowls, and ranks 10th all-time in passing yards (57,023), touchdown passes (366), passes completed (4,895), and tied for 12th in wins (117).

However, his resume holds more cons than Riker’s Island. He is sixth all-time in interceptions (in the Super Bowl era) despite starting fewer games than seven of the top 10 players on that dubious list. He never led the league in any major statistical category except interceptions, which he did three times.

In fact, he is 12th all-time in interceptions (244), and had more top 10 finishes in that category than any other. His career record in games started is a mediocre 117-117. That may be the stat that sums up his HOF resume better than any other.

While Manning's case does have a lot of holes, his 85.01 HOF Monitor score is the highest for an eligible QB that's not already in the Hall, which gives him a much better chance than players at other positions with major backlogs.

Luke Kuechly, LB - HOF Monitor Score: 118.45

Kuechly’s career wasn’t that long, but it was quality. He was named the 2012 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, the 2013 AP Defensive Player of the Year, and was selected to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. He was also named an All-Pro in every one of his NFL seasons apart from his rookie year, earning First-Team honors in five of six years from 2013-2018.

If there is a knock against Kuechly it’s that he didn’t play long enough to put himself in the top echelon of any particular category. But he clearly dominated the seasons in which he did play.

Kuechley LB Ranks During Career (2012-2019) Category Kuechley Rank Tackles 1,092 1st TFL 75 7th INTs 18 1st Passes Defended 66 1st

There are only nine players in NFL history to record 1,000+ tackles, 75+ tackles for loss, 15+ interceptions, 10+ sacks, and 5+ forced fumbles. What makes Kuechley's presence in that exclusive group is that he played in only 118 games; the player on the list with the next-fewest games played was Lance Briggs, with 173. The average number of games played by those other eight guys was 222.4.

Kuechley had four top 10 seasons in solo tackles, and five in combined tackles. His Hall of Fame Monitor score puts him fifth all-time among inside linebackers, with a score of 118.45, with the only ones ahead of him—four of the greatest LBs in history in Jack Lambert, Ray Lewis, Mike Singletary, and Dick Butkus—already awaiting him in Canton. Kuechley should be a lock and has by far the best chance of any of these first-ballot candidates.

Marshawn Lynch, RB - HOF Monitor Score: 69.14

Lynch’s career covered a dozen seasons. He was a member of the NFL's All-2010s Team and the 2007 All-Rookie Team. He was named to five Pro Bowls, the 2012 First-Team All-Pro Team, and had top 10 seasons in 11 major categories (including topping the league in rushing touchdowns in 2013 and 2014). He also won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.

Is that enough to get him to Canton? While his 85 rushing touchdowns are good for 17th all-time, that is the only major category in which he resides in the top 20.

The average HOF Monitor score for RBs is 106.95, so his 69.14 score means his induction might be a heavy lift, even with his status as arguably the toughest running back to tackle of all-time. However, the fact that there is only one eligible RB not already in the HOF with a better HOF Monitor score (Roger Craig) than Lynch should give him solace.

Adam Vinatieri, K - HOF Monitor Score: 92.70

Adam Vinatieri’s 14-year career included four Super Bowl titles, three Pro Bowls, and three First-Team All-Pro selections. He was named to the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team, the 1996 All-Rookie Team, and the NFL 100 Team.

Vinatieri All-Time Ranks Category Vinatieri Rank Points 2,673 1st Field Goals Made 599 1st Career Games 365 2nd Extra Points Made 874 2nd Field Goal % 83.8 T-29th Playoff Points 238 1st Playoff Field Goals Made 56 1st Playoff Games 32 2nd

Vinatieri ranks first all-time in points scored (2,673), field goals made (599), and field goals attempted (715). He is second in career games (365), playoff games (32), extra points made (874), and extra points attempted (898). After the league's greatest kick returner of all-time got in with the 2024 class (Devin Hester), it seems the voting committee is warming to special teams. If Vinatieri doesn’t get in, they should just bar kickers altogether.

Terrell Suggs, OLB - HOF Monitor Score: 94.30

Terrell Suggs’ career covered 17 seasons and included seven Pro-Bowls, the 2003 NFL AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, the 2011 NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year Award, and two All-Pro selections. He also won a pair of Super Bowls with two different teams.

He is the NFL’s all-time leader in tackles for a loss (202), ranks eighth in official career sacks (139), 11th in fumbles forced (37), and had top 10 seasons in four different official categories.

While his PFR HOF Monitor score (94.3) is slightly below average for HOF outside linebackers (103.48), his selection next year shouldn’t be a shock to anybody, considering the only non-HOF OLBs ahead of him on the HOF Monitor are still in the league (Khalil Mack, Von Miller).

Earl Thomas, S - HOF Monitor Score: 78.53

In a decade in the NFL, Earl Thomas was selected to seven Pro-Bowl teams (including his final year), and three First-Team All-Pro teams. He is a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team and quarterbacked one of the best secondaries in NFL history with the Seahawks.

He won Super Bowl 48 with his "Legion of Boom" buddies in one of the biggest Super Bowl blowouts of all-time. Thomas resides firmly on the Hall of Fame bubble with a 78.53 score, far below the 98.00 average for a DB. However, that average also includes cornerbacks, who generally receive more acclaim than their safety counterparts.

The only eligible safety ahead of Thomas on the HOF Monitor list is Dave Grayson, which means Thomas could get in simply because he's the only eligible player at his position who had anywhere near an HOF career. Unlike the WR position, the DBs with the top 25 HOF Monitors have all been enshrined already.

Darren Sproles, RB/KR - HOF Monitor Score: 63.55

Aside from having one of the all-time great nicknames, “Lightning Bug”, Darren Sproles had one heck of a career. He played 14 seasons (missing all of 2006 due to injury), was a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

He had top 10 seasons in 15 different categories and, perhaps most impressively, he ranks sixth all-time in all-purpose yards (19,696). He also holds the NFL record for most all-purpose yards in a single season (2,696), which he accomplished in 2011 with 603 rush yards, 710 receiving yards, 294 punt return yards, and 1,089 kick return yards. Now that's what we call balance.

What makes Sproles' candidacy unique is that he was arguably equally effective as both a running back and a return man.

With all-time return man Devin Hester's 2024 HOF induction, Sproles' HOF prospects received a big boost. It's also worth noting that of the RBs not currently in the Hall, there are only four eligible players with higher HOF Monitor scores than Sproles.

Top 2024 Hall of Fame Snubs

Four legendary players make compelling cases

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It was hard to argue with any of the members of the 2024 Hall of Fame class on their own merits, but you could make an argument that some of the guys who were snubbed deserved induction first. Of the handful of guys that were 2024 HOF Finalists but didn't make the final cut, here are the four with the best shot at making it in 2025.

2024 HOF Snubs Player Teams Years Active HOF Monitor Most Notable Achievement Antonio Gates, TE Chargers 2003-2018 114.63 All-Time NFL Leader TE TDs Jared Allen, DE Chiefs, Vikings, Bears, Panthers 2004-2015 72.15 2x NFL Sacks Leader Fred Taylor, RB Jaguars, Patriots 1998-2010 54.40 7x 1,000-Yard Rusher

Antonio Gates, TE - HOF Monitor Score: 114.63

Wow. Just…wow. Gates’ 116 receiving touchdowns put him seventh in league history and first among TEs. He ranks 17th in receptions (955), went to eight Pro Bowls, and was named a First Team All-Pro three times.

His 114.63 HOF Monitor score puts him fourth among tight ends and well ahead of the TE average of 97.46. That number also represents the highest HOF Monitor score of any eligible player at any position not already in the Hall of Fame, which means he simply cannot be passed over again.

Gates All-Time TE Ranks Category Gates Rank Receptions 955 3rd Yards 11,841 3rd TDs 116 1st

Maybe the deciding factor was the fact that he never won a Super Bowl, or maybe his lack of blocking ability. If that’s true, it would be a real shame. 2024 was only his first shot, though, so there’s still plenty of time for voters to right this wrong.

Jared Allen, DE - HOF Monitor Score: 72.15

Allen ranks sixth all-time in tackles for loss (171), 23rd in forced fumbles (32), and 12th in official sacks (136.0). He was a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time First-Team All-Pro. He led the league in sacks and tackles for loss in 2007 and sacks again in 2011, when he had a whopping 22 QB takedowns.

His PFR HOF Monitor score is 72.15, well below the average of 104.09 for Hall of Fame defensive ends. That and the fact that he never won the big one surely played a part in this year’s snubbing. There are only three eligible defensive ends with higher HOF scores than Allen, however, which means there's still a glimmer of hope for him yet.

Fred Taylor, RB - HOF Monitor Score: 54.40

Taylor played 13 seasons at one of the game’s most physically demanding positions. He led the league in rushing yards per game once, in 2000 (107.6). Ironically, that was not his lone Pro Bowl year, which was 2007.

He ranks 25th in career rushing attempts (2,534), 17th in rushing yards (11,695), and 23rd in rushing yards per game (76.4). Maybe the voters decided that these numbers were just a function of longevity, or there weren’t enough single-season honors, as he earned just one Pro Bowl and one Second-Team All-Pro selection.

While his numbers say he's deserving, his HOF Monitor score puts him behind 10 other eligible backs, including guys like Tiki Barber, Shaun Alexander, the aforementioned Sproles, and Priest Holmes. He put together a heck of a career and deserves serious consideration, but with just one Pro Bowl, that likely won't come from the guys in Canton.

The Wide Receiver Hall of Fame Backlog

There is a long list of very deserving WRs, but they make it hard for each other to get in

While some positions like DB and QB have pretty much enshrined most of the eligible guys you'd expect, the same cannot be said for many other position groups, most notable of which is the insane backlog of Hall of Fame-caliber wide receivers. The issue is, with the dominance of the passing game over the last two decades, there are more elite receivers with all-time numbers than can fit in Canton.

Victims Of WR HOF Backlog Player Teams Years Active HOF Monitor Reggie Wayne Colts 2001-2014 110.14 Torry Holt Rams, Jaguars 1999-2009 108.22 Steve Smith Sr. Panthers, Ravens 2001-2016 99.41

While they all have HOF resumes on their own, when they're compared to one another, it makes the job of determining which ones are more deserving than others quite difficult. Of all the candidates we've mentioned in this piece, only Kuechley and Gates have higher HOF Monitor scores than the above trio.

Even with all of this receiving talent, Andre Johnson was the lone wideout to be inducted in the class of 2024, as the next men up try to fight the "crab in a bucket" phenomenon that's keeping them down and earn their bronze bust before it's too late.

Reggie Wayne, WR - HOF Monitor Score: 110.14

With all the talent on those Indianapolis Colts teams of the 2000s, it seems like Reggie Wayne is sometimes the forgotten man—though he really shouldn't be. There are only four men in NFL history who have recorded more receiving yards for a single team (Marvin Harrison, Tim Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Jerry Rice), meaning that he would be the franchise leader in receiving yards for 28/32 NFL teams.

Wayne's 110.14 HOF Monitor score is the highest among eligible WRs not in the Hall of Fame, and significantly higher than the 101 average score of WRs already in the Hall. Wayne stans would be well within their rights to throw a fit over the fact that Andre Johnson got in before him:

Wayne vs. Johnson Stats Category Wayne Johnson Receptions 1,070 1,062 Yards 14,345 14,185 TDs 82 70 1st Downs 763 701 100-Yard Games 43 51 1,000-Yard Seasons 8 7 Pro Bowls 6 7 All-Pros 3 4

Interestingly, the only categories where Johnson eclipsed Wayne, was when it came to individual accolades, which speaks once again to the notion that Wayne was not given sufficient credit due to the fact that he was overshadowed by his QB and WR partner for most of his career. He's 10th all-time in receiving yards and receptions, and tied for 29th in receiving TDs.

Wayne was a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who led the league in receiving yards in 2007 and holds the Colts franchise record for games played (211). No more wideouts should be getting in before Wayne does.

Torry Holt, WR - HOF Monitor Score: 94.30

Torry Holt was part of “The Greatest Show on Turf,” the high-flying St. Louis Rams teams of the late 1990s and early 2000s. In 2000, in just his second year in the league, he led the league in receiving yards (1,635) and yards per catch (19.9).

In 2003, he led the league in receiving yards (1,696) and receptions (117). He also compares favorably to his Hall of Fame teammate Isaac Bruce, who got in on his sixth year of eligibility. Holt has been eligible since 2016.

Holt is 17th all-time in receiving yards (13,382) and ninth in receiving yards per game (77.4). He was selected to seven Pro Bowls and his PFR HOF Monitor score is 108.22, good for second among eligible WRs, behind only Wayne, who was also a finalist in 2024.

Holt will get in eventually—the only eligible players not in the Hall with higher scores than him are Wayne and Gates—they need to clear that WR logjam sooner or later, right?

Steve Smith Sr., WR - HOF Monitor Score: 99.41

The most recent of the trio to retire, Steve Smith Sr., seemed like a shoo-in to be inducted on the first-ballot when he retired in 2016. Little did he and we know, however, that he would have to head to the back of the wide receiver line and wait his turn.

Well, in his fourth year of eligibility, we would think that his time has just about come. There are only five players with higher HOF Monitor scores that are not yet enshrined in the Hall, so it definitely seems like Smith has waited long enough here.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Only seven players have posted more 1,000-yard campaigns than Steve Smith's 8, and only 4 had more 100-yard games than Smith's 51. He also averaged over 95 yards per game in three separate seasons, a mark that is eclipsed only by Julio Jones' five such campaigns.

Despite racking up eight 1,000-yard seasons, Smith was only named to five Pro Bowls, one of which was as a returner when he was a rookie and returned one kick and two punts back to the house. In all, Smith scored six return TDs in his first three years, which should surely add to his HOF resume as a player that impacted the game from multiple vantages.

Among WRs, Smith's 1,031 receptions rank 10th all-time and his 14,731 yards rank seventh (higher than Holt or Wayne). In 2005, Smith became just the third player since 1966 to win the receiving triple crown by leading the league in receptions (103), yards (1,563), and TDs (12). If he doesn't make it in 2025, there should be no doubt about his enshrinement in 2026 after Wayne and/or Holt get in.

This triumvirate has been waiting over a quarter-century to get in

While most inductees stem from the modern-era candidates pool of players whose careers have ended in the last 25 years, there is also the Senior and Contributor Committee that tacks on one or two Senior/Contributor candidates to the list of finalists. Last year, it was linebacker Randy Gradishar that earned the belated honor. Here are a few others that have been waiting for the Canton call for far too long:

2025 Senior Candidates Player Teams Years Active HOF Monitor Most Notable Achievement Lester Hayes, CB Raiders 1977-1986 81.78 1980 DPOY Jim Marshall, DE Browns, Vikings 1960-1979 54.00 Most Consecutive Starts by Defender L.C. Greenwood, DE Steelers 1969-1981 82.10 6x Pro Bowler, 4x Super Bowl Champ

Lester Hayes, CB - HOF Monitor Score: 81.78

By far the cornerback with the highest HOF Monitor score among eligible players not already enshrined, Lester Hayes has been disrespected by the voting committee for over 30 years now, and at some point, it must end.

Can they really blame him for popularizing the use of stickum? It was allowed, until it wasn't, when a 1981 rule bearing his name banned the sticky substance. Mel Blount dominated the opposition with his physicality down the field until the Mel Blount rule was instituted in 1978, and he wasn't punished by the voting committe for that, so why should Hayes?

The man they called "Lester the Molester" for his physical style of play not only made up one half of possibly the greatest CB duo in NFL history alongside Mike Haynes (who is in the Hall), he was an elite player all by himself. He was named to five straight Pro Bowls and two All-Pros during his prime from 1980-1984, and he was named to the NFL's 1980s All-Decade Team.

He was present for two of the Raiders' three Super Bowl titles, and was especially crucial in their 1980 triumph, when he had one of the greatest single seasons an NFL defender has had. In the regular season, he led the league with 13 interceptions and won DPOY. Then, he showed out even more with five interceptions in their four-game playoff run, which remains a single-postseason NFL record. It's time to do the right thing.

Jim Marshall, DE - HOF Monitor Score: 54.00

Don't be put off by the HOF Monitor score, because while it's useful, it does have its drawbacks, as it places a lot of weight on individual accolades, which were never Jim Marshall's strong suit. Marshall was instead the definition of a lunch pail guy who went into work every day for 20 years and never missed a game, setting the record for most consecutive starts (270) in NFL history, which was eventually surpassed by Brett Favre.

He was a key cog in the dominant Vikings teams of the late 1960s and 1970s that went to four Super Bowls, though they lost every one. He was a Pro Bowler twice and a Second-Team All-Pro thrice. Though his sack stats are unofficial, he had four seasons of 10+ sacks, and his 130.5 career sacks rank him tied for 22nd. There are only three players eligible for the HOF that are not already in with more career sacks than Marshall.

Alongside Hall of Famer Alan Page, Marshall was one of the leaders of Minnesota's Purple People Eaters defenses, one of the great units in NFL history.

Marshall's 30 fumbles recovered are the second-most all-time for a non-QB, but unfortunately, he is largely remembered for just one: his wrong way run during a 1964 game when he scooped up the ball and ran it to his own end zone by accident, scoring a safety against his own team when he threw the ball into the stands in celebration, thinking he'd scored a touchdown.

One boneheaded play shouldn't discount a career of consistency and quality that is unrivaled in NFL history.

L.C. Greenwood, DE - HOF Monitor Score: 82.10

Last but not least, is L.C. Greenwood. Despite the fact that the 'Steel Curtain' in the 1970s was arguably the greatest defensive line in NFL history, only one of the foursome, ringleader "Mean" Joe Greene, has been inducted into the Hall of Fame. That defense has also seen a pair of LBs and a pair of DBs enshrined, so why no love for the defensive line?

J.J. Watt is the only DE with a higher HOF Monitor among players not in the Hall of Fame, and he won't be eligible for another couple of years, so Greenwood is surely the player at this position most deserving of a bronze bust in 2025. With his rec specs and his gold shoes, Greenwood not only cut an intimidating figure at 6'6" and 245 pounds, but also an elegant one.

He had just 78.0 career sacks (unofficially), but it was in the playoffs that he really distinguished himself. His 4.0 sacks in Super Bowl 10 are a Super Bowl record—though he was snubbed of the MVP award—as are his 5.0 total Super Bowl sacks across four appearances. His 5.0 sacks during the 1975 postseason run are also the fourth-best such mark in NFL history, and his 12.5 career playoff sacks are tied for fifth all-time as well.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.