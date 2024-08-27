Key Takeaways The Cleveland Cavaliers' roster needs restructuring to compete for a championship.

The Indiana Pacers need to upgrade their top players to continue to be competitive in the East.

Other East teams have improved significantly, leaving the Cavs and Pacers behind.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers had very good seasons on the surface in 2023-24, winning 48 and 47 games, respectively. However, each team had very different expectations entering the year, with Cleveland failing to reach theirs in a second-round blowout at the hands of the Boston Celtics , and Indiana shattering theirs by making it to the Conference Finals, where they were also dispatched by the eventual champs.

With that said, both franchises come into this season with the clock ticking on their core of players trying to show they are capable of competing for the NBA title. The Cavaliers ran into the same postseason wall with the same five players twice, and the Pacers' Conference Finals run was tainted by a wave of opponents' injuries and a sweep in which they had little chance.

Both are very solid teams who should be in the playoffs, but each had uneventful off-seasons where they failed to improve their roster at all, much less approach championship contention.

Cleveland Is Bringing Back The Exact Same Roster

Their formula has proven to have a ceiling

When the Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell two summers ago, they expected him to bring the team back to the playoffs at worst and turn the franchise into title contenders at best. He has certainly done the former, as Cleveland has won 48-plus games both seasons with Mitchell at the helm, but has flamed out in five ugly games in both postseasons.

Running Into A Wall Season Record Postseason Result Avg. Margin of Defeat 2022-23 51-31 1st Round Loss, 4-1 11 points 2023-24 48-34 2nd Round Loss 4-1 15.25 Points

Cleveland's harsh reality is that their starting lineup isn't built to compete with the best teams in the league for several reasons. Pairing two small, offensively-driven guards who struggle defensively makes it impossible to win four playoff rounds (Mitchell is much improved on that end, but Darius Garland is one of the worst defenders in basketball).

They also have constantly been punished for having two non-shooting big men on the floor at all times, destroying their spacing and making it extremely easy for opposing coaches to game plan for Cleveland's offense. Max Strus is a great three-and-D guy to slide in at the three, but both the backcourt and frontcourt likely need to be broken up to maximize their ceiling.

Cleveland's front office needs to find a way to use their tremendous talent as trade pieces to turn one or two of their four studs into an elite wing player. For example, if they could move Garland and Jarrett Allen and get back two elite guys to play the three and the four next to Mitchell, Strus, and Evan Mobley , they would immediately become a championship-level team.

Unfortunately for Cavaliers fans, it looks like they will run it back yet again in 2024-25 after inking long extensions for Mitchell, Mobley, and Allen. Hopefully, the addition of Kenny Atkinson can put a new spin on this group, but they seem to have reached their maximum potential.

If Mobley can develop a reliable jumper, it could unlock a lot for Cleveland's offense. He showed positive signs as a shooter towards the end of 2023-24.

Indiana's Roster Is Still Deep, But Isn't Good Enough

Pacers will count on internal improvement to take the next step

The Pacers made a terrific run to the Eastern Conference Finals from the sixth seed in 2023-24, but were embarrassed by the Celtics in a sweep. Their loss to Boston exposed that Indiana is nowhere close to winning a championship, especially considering the catastrophic injuries their two previous opponents suffered.

Indiana's Playoff Injury Luck Player Team Round Missed GP Lillard Bucks 1 2/6 Antetokounmpo Bucks 1 6/6 Randle Knicks 2 7/7 Anunoby Knicks 2 4/7 Robinson Knicks 2 6/7

Indiana's roster goes 12 deep with quality players, but they need to upgrade their top five significantly to compete at the top of a healthy, improved East. Specifically, the Pacers need to better their two and three spots around Tyrese Haliburton , Pascal Siakam , and Myles Turner .

Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith proved themselves to be very solid, versatile players during the playoff run, but they are destined to be bench guys on a championship-level squad, short of massive growth in both of their skill sets. Indiana needs to consolidate its depth and trade several assets to get one or two elite wings for Haliburton to work with.

Just look at how Boston won the title last year; they built a lineup of five great players with few exploitable weaknesses. Now other teams in the conference are following suit, and Indiana needs to join the party. Running it back is going to stick the Pacers in the bottom half of the playoff bracket yet again.

Several East Competitors Have Made Huge Changes

Orlando, Philadelphia, New York, and Milwaukee are much better

Neither Indiana nor Cleveland was close to good enough last year, and while they've stood pat, other Eastern organizations are taking huge steps toward title contention. All four of the Orlando Magic , Philadelphia 76ers , New York Knicks , and Milwaukee Bucks have improved this summer, and have passed up the two Midwestern teams by a significant measure.

Orlando, who finished between the Pacers and Cavaliers in the standings and pushed Cleveland to a Game 7, brought everyone back but added Kentavious Caldwell-Pope . Philly brought in Paul George , Caleb Martin , Eric Gordon , and Andre Drummond , among others. New York, who Indiana narrowly escaped a seven-game war with despite NY losing several of their top players, added Mikal Bridges to form one of the league's best and deepest rosters.

Even Milwaukee added three quality two-way guys to bolster an already talented rotation. If they get better injury luck in 2024-25, they soar right past Indiana and Cleveland in the conference hierarchy.

Eastern Conference Rankings (2024-25) Team 2024 Record 2024 Playoff Result Major Additions Major Subtractions Celtics 64-18 Won NBA Title None None Knicks 50-32 Lost 2nd Round Mikal Bridges Isaiah Hartenstein Bucks 49-33 Lost 1st Round Taurean Prince, Gary Trent, Delon Wright Malik Beasley 76ers 47-35 Lost 1st Round Paul George, Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon Nicolas Batum, Buddy Hield Magic 47-35 Lost 1st Round Kentavious Caldwell-Pope None Cavaliers 48-34 Lost 2nd Round None None Pacers 47-35 Lost ECF None None

The point is, while every other Eastern contender has been getting better, the Pacers and Cavaliers have merely maintained their same rotations. For two teams who were already stuck in the middle of a crowded conference, their lackluster off-seasons may spell doom for this season.