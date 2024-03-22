Highlights Heat, 76ers, Bulls, and Hawks are likely Play-In participants with shifting matchups.

Injuries have impacted Miami, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Atlanta; health will affect their playoff success.

Miami aims for another deep playoff run, potentially facing tough matchups but confident in their ability.

The Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament is shaping into an interesting theater this postseason. While the order is still to be determined, the field will likely include the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, and Atlanta Hawks.

The sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers are also in the discussion. Until the regular season concludes, the makeup of each Play-In matchup will constantly shift.

Last year, Miami was the league's darling with their run to the NBA Finals as the eighth seed. Regardless of their finish, Miami is confident of another playoff run. Philadelphia, Chicago, and Atlanta each have a different story - injuries played a significant factor in the trajectory of their seasons. Out of the aforementioned group, which one can be considered for a first-round victory (and beyond)?

Sizing Up the Play-In Field

Heat, 76ers, Bulls, and Hawks Are Likely To Be Featured

This year's Eastern Conference postseason picture is defined by both continuity and availability. The top-seeded Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Cleveland Cavaliers are joined by the upstart New York Knicks and Orlando Magic in the top half of the conference.

From seeds six through ten, each successive team has had an incomplete 2023-24 campaign thus far. Indiana making the playoffs (or Play-In) is certainly a step in the right direction for the franchise. Past them, however, Miami, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Atlanta have all failed to reach their potential this season.

Play-In Teams • Major Injuries Team Player No. of Games Missed Miami Heat Tyler Herro 31 Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid 33 Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball 68 Atlanta Hawks Trae Young 16

Philadelphia was hit the hardest out of the four teams, with an injury to MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid at the forefront of their woes. The team has rallied around first-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey from a competitive standpoint, but without Embiid, it's an uphill climb to make the playoffs.

Philadelphia's excellent start to the season, with Embiid, will help them avoid having to win two games as a nine or ten seed. If they end up in seventh or eighth though, winning only 1 of 2 games is necessary to make the postseason, where Embiid is slated to potentially return.

Miami is right around where they were projected heading into the season, even with starting shooting guard Tyler Herro missing a large part of the year. Chicago and Atlanta have been derailed by injuries as well: All-Star Zach LaVine was ruled out for the season in January and Trae Young has a fractured hand that will keep him sidelined until close to playoff time. The health of each Play-In squad could limit their upside even once they advance out of the tournament.

Miami is Looking to Make Another Deep Playoff Run

Made it to the 2023 NBA Finals as a #8 seed

Miami will be in familiar territory in 2024. No matter where they finish, they will be ready to either earn their way into the postseason or gear up for a first round upset as a 5 or 6 seed. Predicting the Play-In matchups is the best way to determine who can eventually give a one or two seed a difficult test in the Quarterfinals.

Currently, Miami is slated to play the scrappy 76ers, led by Maxey. On paper, Miami has a slight edge. With homecourt advantage in that contest, the Heat would advance to play the Milwaukee Bucks if they can get past Philadelphia.

Play-In Teams Statistics Team PPG OPP. PPG Net Rating Miami Heat 110.0 109.4 0.6 Philadelphia 76ers 115.1 112.6 2.6 Chicago Bulls 112.1 113.6 -1.8 Atlanta Hawks 119.3 120.8 -1.5

That leaves Philadelphia to play the winner of Chicago-Atlanta, which is a toss-up. With Young in the fold, Atlanta has an edge in terms of talent. However, Chicago normally matches up well with Atlanta: guards Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu tend to perform well versus Young, and there isn't a natural defender on the Hawks who can slow down DeMar DeRozan.

If Chicago prevails over Atlanta, and, potentially, Philadelphia, they would then meet up with the mighty Celtics in the first round. As things currently are, it's impossible to prefer Chicago in that matchup.

If Embiid could return in time, Philadelphia would be the overwhelming favorite to win over a #1 or #2 seed. Since that might not be the case, Miami is the team to keep an eye on instead. Jimmy Butler's mentality, coupled with a seasoned supporting cast (featuring all-star Bam Adebayo, Terry Rozier III, Duncan Robinson, and Herro) and coaching staff, is enough to believe once again.

That said, it's imperative to avoid Boston in the quarterfinals. Even though Miami beat them en route to the Finals last year, Boston is poised to win it all - falling into the same mistakes that plagued them a season ago is an unlikely proposition considering their upgraded roster. Miami would have a better chance at defeating Milwaukee, though that is an incredible task as well.

Unlike the West, the Eastern Conference Play-In winners might experience a quick, postseason exit. But if any team can drastically shift that narrative, it's the Miami Heat.