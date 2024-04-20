Highlights The Celtics are heavy favorites in the playoffs after dominating the regular season with a 64-18 record.

The Knicks are favored slightly over the 76ers in a matchup that will come down to health and depth.

The Cavaliers can overcome the Magic due to their offensive style and playoff experience, setting them up for success.

In previous years, the NBA playoff bracket would be determined immediately following the conclusion of the regular season. But the addition of the Play-In Tournament has thrown a wrench into the formula, giving new teams life that would have ordinarily been denied that opportunity.

The Play-In Tournament has, therefore, delayed the ability of the bracket to be filled completely until all the games under its wing have concluded. That has finally happened following Friday night’s slate of games, which saw the Miami Heat defeat the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference.

With the Eastern Conference matchups now set, outcomes can now be determined. Besides one matchup, the East appears to be relatively even-matched, with the teams going at it fairly even in strength. Out of the eight teams facing off, however, only four can advance — here is why the following four will emerge victorious.

1 Boston Celtics

The Celtics enter the playoffs as the heavy favorite no matter the opponent

The playoffs are a different animal than the regular season, but based on what they have given us this season, the Boston Celtics are the clear favorites to win the first round. They destroyed their competition throughout the regular season, finishing with a stellar record of 64-18, which was 14 wins higher than the rest of the conference and seven wins higher than any other team in the league.

The Celtics were one of two teams to not know their opponent until the Play-In Tournament, along with the New York Knicks. After Friday night’s game between the Heat and Bulls, the Heat emerged the victor, earning the eighth seed and the right to face the juggernaut Celtics in round one.

The Heat have proven themselves to be a scrappy team capable of winning via the Play-In Tournament. They have the pieces in Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Kevin Love. But the loss of Jimmy Butler due to an MCL injury in the first Play-In game will serve as a severe blow to their operations.

If the basketball world has learned any lessons, it is to not sleep on the Miami Heat. But barring an epic collapse, this series is the Celtics’ to win.

2 New York Knicks

The Knicks are favored slightly over the Philadelphia 76ers

From an unbalanced matchup on paper to one much more even, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. These two teams match up well, as they both play a similar style of gritty, defense-first basketball and are constructed in a similar way.

The structure for these two teams is the one superstar surrounded by depth pieces. For the Sixers, that is Joel Embiid surrounded by Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, and Kelly Oubre Jr. For the Knicks, that is Jalen Brunson surrounded by OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Josh Hart.

This series will come down to the health of the starters. While the Sixers possess an unbelievable record with Embiid on the court this season (32-8), he is not playing to his full potential at the present moment after coming back from knee surgery a few weeks ago. Embiid put up 23 points in the Sixers’ Play-In Game against the Heat, which was just enough to get them the win.

However, if the Sixers want to have a chance to defeat the Knicks, they will need Embiid to return to full form, where he can put up 40 or more points in a game. As of this point, that does not appear to be likely as Embiid is still recovering at the present moment. The Knicks, meanwhile, lost Julius Randle for the season due to shoulder surgery, but have learned to pivot to a new form of play in his absence.

That form of play has seen Jalen Brunson ascend to superstar form. He has demonstrated the ability to put up similar numbers as of late that Embiid has, only this time, Brunson is fully healthy unlike Embiid. He also has right-hand man OG Anunoby, and with him on the court, the Knicks have allowed only 100.9 points per 100 possessions this season, the lowest amount for any rotation player.

The Knicks also possess a much deeper bench than the 76ers do, and with two defenders matching the height of Embiid in Robinson and Hartenstein, they believe they will have him covered. Limiting the damage Embiid can do will be the top priority for the Knicks, and if they can do that, they will be in good shape to take the series against the Sixers.

3 Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers can overthrow the Orlando Magic if their starters perform well

While the previous matchup between the Knicks and 76ers is an example of two teams even in structure and play facing off, the matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic is one where the two teams are similar in circumstance, but not in style of play. The Cavs and Magic both finished near each other in the standings, but their structures are completely different.

The Cavaliers feature an offensive-heavy regime, led by superstar Donovan Mitchell and surrounded by pieces to the likes of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. They are a team that carries playoff experience and is looking to exercise the elimination demons that haunt them. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are a young, defensive-first team with zero playoff experience.

It is for this reason that Cleveland will be able to overcome the Magic and advance to the second round, something they failed to do last year. Last year’s playoffs saw the Cavs face off against a Knicks team similar to this year’s Magic, where they featured a defense-heavy outlook and lacked adequate playoff experience.

But the Cavaliers have learned from their mistakes from last year, and come in ready to do damage. Mitchell will have to be prime Mitchell, and the Cavs will have to limit their defensive mistakes, as the Magic are one of the best teams in the league at capitalizing on opponents’ mistakes, ranking high in steals and deflections. But if Cleveland’s starters come in healthy and perform well, the series will be theirs for the taking.

4 Indiana Pacers

The Bucks may not be able to counter Indiana’s run-and-gun offense

For the first time in arguably a long time, the Milwaukee Bucks come into this first-round matchup against the Indiana Pacers as a slight underdog. This is mostly due to the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo for the first few games of the series. Although he could return midway through and would be a huge bolster for the Bucks, the damage might be too much to overcome by that point.

The Pacers have taken the league by storm this season due to their vicious run-and-gun offense, which has been led by none other than Tyrese Haliburton. He has been a playmaking prowess this season and will be hard for the Bucks to stop, especially with their defensive woes this season.

Milwaukee will be led by Damian Lillard for the first few games of the series, and while he is one of the greatest offensive and three-point players of this generation, his defense is next to none. The league average defensive rating this year was 116.2, and Lillard sat just above that at 117.8. It will therefore be an extremely tall order for Lillard to defend Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, who has made the Pacers’ offense even better than it already was.

While this series could go either way, the pieces are aligning to set up Indiana as the winner. Even if Antetokounmpo returns midway through, he will most certainly not be at full form, which the Bucks will need to overcome the Pacers’ offense.

The one caveat is that the Bucks possess playoff experience while the Pacers do not. However due to the aforementioned reasons, it is likely that Indiana capitalizes on Milwaukee’s weaknesses in a way the Bucks cannot overcome.