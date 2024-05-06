Highlights The Knicks and Pacers have a historic playoff rivalry with the Pacers leading 22-19 in playoff matchups.

After the New York Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs and the Indiana Pacers upset the Milwaukee Bucks, we see another chapter written for these rivals. These two teams will see each other in the playoffs for the eighth time.

The two have played each other 195 times, with the Knicks barely leading the all-time series with a record of 100-95. However, in the playoffs, it has been a different story as they have squared off 41 times with the Pacers having a record of 22-19. Out of the seven completed series, the Pacers have won four, including the last two.

This rivalry has been historic and entertaining to watch as there are so many iconic memories and moments from these playoff series between these two teams. ESPN even documented this rivalry and eventually turned it into a 30 For 30 series.

A 30 Year Rivalry

The Knicks and Pacers have been battling since the Reggie Miller days

The rivalry started in 1993. That was the first time these two teams met in the playoffs, where the Knicks were the heavily favored #1 seed. Meanwhile, the Pacers snuck in as the eighth seed with a .500 record. As expected, the Knicks won the first two games of the series, but Game 3 started off with a twist.

During the pregame, Pacers legend, Reggie Miller claimed that Knicks point guard John Starks left him hanging for a handshake. Miller took that personally and went back and forth at Starks after every time he scored.

"From that point, on I made it a mission -- I'm going to embarrass this kid." -Reggie Miller

During the third quarter, Starks lost his cool and headbutted Miller, getting himself ejected from the game. The Pacers won 116-93 as Miller had a game-high 36 points, but this game meant much more and started the rivalry that is 30+ years in the making. The Knicks won this series in five games, but the fuel was already ignited.

Running it Back in the 1990s

The Knicks and Pacers met again four more times that decade

These two teams just a year later square off in the Eastern Conference Finals. Heading into Game 5, the series was tied 2-2, and during that game, Miller led the Pacers to an incredible comeback. At one point, Miller puts his hands over his neck, resembling a choking motion clearly directed at world-renowned movie director and Knicks superfan Spike Lee. Despite the Knicks choking that game away, they fought hard and took that personally and won both games six and seven to win the season and go into the NBA Finals.

In 1995, for the third year in a row, these two met up in the playoffs. However, the result was completely different. The Knicks thought they had the game won as they were up by six with 18.7 seconds remaining. However, a scorching hot Miller and crucial mental errors from Anthony Mason and Greg Anthony of the Knicks, the game suddenly became tied. Starks had a chance to give the Knicks the lead but missed both free throws.

The Knicks did not get swept like Miller thought, but the Pacers ended up winning this series in five games.

After a two-year break from each other, they run into each other once again in 1997. Miller played spoiler once again, hitting the game-tying three to force overtime in Game 4, which they ultimately ended up winning. The Pacers also ended up winning that series once again in just five games.

In 1999, the two teams split the first two games and Knicks star player Patrick Ewing injured his Achilles, ruling him out for the rest of the playoffs. The Knicks were down three in pivotal Game 3. Larry Johnson answered the call and scored a four-point play, propelling the Knicks to victory. The Pacers responded well, winning Game 4. However, the Knicks won the next two and the series in six games.

The Rivalry Takes a Step Back

The two teams have met only twice in the playoffs since 1999

They meet again in the 2000 Eastern Conference Finals with the Pacers still bitter about how last season went. After Games 1-5 went to the home team, the Pacers had a chance to be the first team to win an away game and go to their first NBA Finals. In his final playoff game at Madison Square Garden, Miller went nuclear, scoring 34 points to eliminate the Knicks and go to their first NBA Finals, but they would fall to the Los Angeles Lakers.

After 13 years, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George became the new leaders of this rivalry for each team. As good as George was in that season, Roy Hibbert stepped up big time to help defeat the Knicks in six games. Hibbert even had the game-winning block on an attempted Anthony dunk to win the season.

Knicks and Pacers Complete Playoff History Year Round Result 1993 1st Round Knicks Win 3-1 1994 Conference Finals Knicks Win 4-3 1995 Conference Semis Pacers Win 4-3 1998 Conference Semis Pacers Win 4-1 1999 Conference Finals Knicks Win 4-2 2000 Conference Finals Pacers Win 4-2 2013 Conference Semis Pacers Win 4-2

In that series, Hibbert averaged 13.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 3.1 blocks, which were higher than his career averages. This series loss, caused the Knicks to panic and trade solid role players in J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert for second-round picks that became Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Cleanthony Early.

The Rivalry Returns

Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson can capture the fire of the 1990s

Fast-forward to 2024 and now these rivals square up once again. Both of these teams are led by their elite point guards Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton. However, behind them, both teams have tons of depth. This is going to be a very fun series to watch as well as very physical.

"There's going to be more juice in this series with the storied rivalry." -Tyrese Haliburton

Haliburton has always had a personal history with the Knicks and their fans since before he even played his first game.

"I'm honestly like a really petty person. If I go through my bookmarks right now on Twitter, once I get to 2020, it's gonna be nothing but people talking about the way I shoot, Knicks' fans saying they shouldn't draft me and all this stuff." -Haliburton

He even developed a rivalry with someone on the Knicks. However, he is not a player. Similarly to the Miller-Lee rivalry, Haliburton does not have a high opinion on Knicks announcer and former NBA player Wally Szczerbiak. Szczerbiak called Haliburton a "wannabe All-Star" and Haliburton's pettiness got the best of him and the first chance he got, he had some words and stared the Knicks announcer down.

Knicks forward Josh Hart also added fuel to the fire by mentioning his hatred for Indiana and how he never wants to go there unless he has to play there.

"If I don't have to play the Indiana Pacers, I'm not stepping foot in that state." -Josh Hart

This series kicks off on Monday night and will be nothing short of excellence. Expect this series to get chippy at times while two very talented teams are going at it.