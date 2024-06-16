Highlights Crystal Palace are hoping to retain Eberechi Eze this summer despite interest from Premier League clubs.

Eze has become a key player for Palace, contributing 17 goals last season.

Chelsea keen to buy Michael Olise with £60 million bid as interest grows around attacker.

Crystal Palace are hoping to keep star midfielder Eberechi Eze for another year at the club amid interest from Chelsea and Tottenham, journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Eze, who was instrumental in Palace’s top half finish in 2023-24, has a £60 million release clause in his contract, according to Jones.

He suggests Eze's suitors are set for negotiations with the Eagles as multiple clubs are struggling with Premier League Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules this year and may not be willing to pay his release clause.

Speaking to the media last month, Palace manager Oliver Glasner admitted he is not sure if the club will manage to keep their biggest stars aboard ahead of next season.

Alongside Eze, winger Michael Olise is also linked with a summer move inside the Premier League, with Chelsea and Man United showing interest in the 22-year-old.

Move Away from Selhurst Park 'Inevitable'

Palace hope to keep the England international for one more campaign

Jones, speaking to GMS, suggests that Crystal Palace know Eze’s transfer is inevitable, but they remain hopeful of keeping the attacking midfielder for one more year:

"Crystal Palace remain hopeful they could cling on to Eze for another year. "It has been revealed he has a clause in his contract that is £60million guaranteed fee plus an extra £8million in add-ons and in this current market, where so many teams are balancing their books and battling PSR, it’s a fee that not many sides can get to. "There is potential Chelsea or Tottenham come up with the bid to trigger it but at the same time both those clubs have other priorities to attend to and making an outlay so significant on Eze would be a very bold move. Palace would love to keep hold of Eze for now. "They know it’s inevitable he will move on at some stage but you never want all your best players to leave at the same time."

Eze, who is set to feature for England at Euro 2024, is coming off a superb season at Selhurst Park, registering 17 goal contributions in 31 appearances for Palace despite injury struggles.

Eberechi Eze's 2023-24 Stats Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 27 11 4 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 2 0 2

Chelsea Make £60m Enquiry for Michael Olise

Palace winger attracting interest from the Premier League and Europe

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise could follow Eze out the door this summer as Chelsea have made an 'official £60m enquiry' to sign the Frenchman this week, according to GMS sources.

Olise, whose release clause stands at £60m, is a target for multiple Premier League sides, including Manchester United and Newcastle, who are both keen to bolster their attacks this summer.

GMS previously reported that Chelsea are 'unlikely to have a clear and simple run' at signing Olise despite the Blues' early attempt to jump in front of the queue.

Michael Olise's 2023-24 Stats Appearances 19 Goals 10 Assists 6 Shot Creating Actions Per 90 Minutes 5.79 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.82 Progressive Passes Per 90 5.51

Statistics courtesy of FBREF and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-06-24.