Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze could step up if Wilfried Zaha leaves the club, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an upturn in form since Roy Hodgson took over at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace news - Eberechi Eze

Eze signed for the Eagles on a five-year deal back in 2020, for a fee that could rise to £20m, according to Sky Sports.

The report adds that Eze scored 14 league goals in the season before leaving Queens Park Rangers.

The Greenwich-born star found it difficult under Patrick Vieira at times this campaign, but he's starting to flourish under Hodgson.

In fact, Eze has scored six goals in eight games under Hodgson (in his latest spell as manager), whereas he only scored four times in 29 games under Vieira, as per Transfermarkt.

His performances have been so impressive that, according to the MailOnline, Gareth Southgate is considering giving Eze a call-up to the England senior squad.

However, England may have to act fast, with Nigeria also keen to bring him into the fold.

Journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Eze and Michael Olise play like they're 'playing down the park with their mates' at the moment.

What has Jones said about Eze?

Jones has suggested that Eze could step up in place of Zaha, if he was to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He’s a player loving life right now. Under Vieira it had all just fallen a bit flat with him and suddenly he’s had a pick-me-up from Hodgson and he’s becoming an England contender.

"Zaha is now out for the season, so the next couple of weeks are a chance to step up again and show that if Zaha doesn’t accept a new deal, he’ll step up."

What's next for Palace?

According to talkSPORT, Zaha is set to leave the club at the end of the season, with Chelsea and Arsenal interested in the soon-to-be free-agent.

Although from a sentimental point of view, Palace fans may consider it a bit of a blow, it could be time for Eze to step up.

Eze has now scored ten goals in 28 starts in the Premier League this campaign, making him Palace's top scorer, as per FBref.

Zaha is starting to pick up a few injuries, and with Eze having plenty of years on him, it could be time for Palace to move on and allow the latter to take on the responsbility.