Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze's £68m release clause is set to re-activate next year, according to Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel.

Eze has become one of the brightest talents in the Premier League in recent years after arriving at Selhurst Park from Queens Park Rangers. As Eze's stock has risen, so too has the interest from clubs both in England and abroad.

The England international saw a release clause expire during the summer transfer window and he ended up remaining with the Eagles. Palace fans aren't safe from losing another star player, however, with Eze's release clause set to reactivate.

Eze's Release Clause Active Next Year

He could leave for £68m

According to journalist Mokbel, Eze's £68m release clause, which reportedly expired in the summer transfer window, will reactivate next year. The Eagles might be able to negotiate terms to facilitate the ambitions of Eze.

Eberechi Eze's 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 27 Goals 11 Assists 4 Shots on target per 90 1.45 Key passes per 90 2.37 Successful take-ons per 90 3.03

One of the critical aspects of Eze’s potential transfer is his contract situation at Crystal Palace. Eze’s current deal runs until the summer of 2027. The £68m release clause previously in his contract expired, meaning the Eagles held all the cards towards the end of the summer window.

Crystal Palace have shown in the past that they are not a club to be bullied in the transfer market. The Eagles managed to retain Wilfried Zaha for several years despite significant interest from bigger clubs, and they would likely adopt a similar stance with Eze. A release clause weakens their hand, but they will likely be hoping to renegotiate a deal in order to keep him at the club.

In the summer, reports suggested that Palace were bracing themselves for approaches from Liverpool and Manchester City. If two of the best sides in the Premier League are interested in the former QPR man, then there will be a host of clubs lining up to secure his signature, especially if a reasonable release clause remains in his contract.

The Eagles already lost Michael Olise in the summer to Bayern Munich, so they won't want to continue losing their key stars year on year.

Crystal Palace to Open Talks With Mitchell

They want to extend his contract

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to begin discussions over a new contract for defender Tyrick Mitchell, aiming to ward off interest from top clubs, as reported by Football Insider. Mitchell's current deal at Selhurst Park runs until 2025, but after drawing attention from various clubs during the summer, the Eagles won't want to lose him for free.

Mitchell has developed into a key figure at left-back, so extending his contract will be crucial, even if it's only to protect his value. Reports suggested that Manchester United were among the sides who were keen on Mitchell.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com