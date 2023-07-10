Crystal Palace could be forced to sell Eberechi Eze next summer, presenter HLTCO has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international enjoyed an excellent end to last season, and there's no doubt some big clubs will be keeping an eye on his progress.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Eberechi Eze

Eze signed for the Eagles for a fee which could total £20m back in 2020, as per Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old has a contract running until 2025, which means the next couple of years could be vital in deciding his future.

At the moment, Eze is in a position where Palace will be desperate to keep hold of him, so he could demand whatever he wants in negotiations for a new deal, or the capital club could be forced to offload him.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Eze has now 'bashed his value right up' after his impressive performances and his recent call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Being recognised on the international stage can give Palace another reason to add a few million to his ever-increasing price tag.

Wilfried Zaha is a player who has stuck around at Selhurst Park for the majority of his career, except for a short spell with Manchester United.

There's no reason Eze can't emulate the career Zaha has had for the Eagles and become a hero amongst Palace fans.

What has HLTCO said about Eze?

HLTCO has suggested that unfortunately for Palace, Eze holds all the cards in negotiations and they could be forced to sell him next summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "As I've already mentioned, the model is very much to buy young players from the Championship or abroad on long contracts for low fees and then sell high.

"If Eze isn't open to signing a new contract, then he will be left in a situation where he holds all the cards, power dynamic-wise.

"We probably will have to sell him next summer if that is the case."

What's next for Crystal Palace?

Roy Hodgson may have to deal without one of his star players next season.

As per The Guardian, Zaha is weighing up offers from Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Palace and Galatasaray.

The report adds that the aforementioned clubs are the latest to speak to Zaha about a potential move, with Lazio, Fenerbahce, and Al-Nassr previously approaching the Ivorian winger.

Keeping hold of Zaha is undoubtedly a major priority for Palace during the summer transfer window.

If the 30-year-old does depart, it could be time for the likes of Eze and Michael Olise to step up.

Could Eze be on his way out at Palace?

Luckily for Palace fans, Eze hasn't been heavily linked with a move away from Selhurst Park as of yet.

However, journalist Steve Bates previously told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United have been monitoring Eze since Christmas.

The Red Devils recently completed the signing of Mason Mount in midfield, so you'd imagine it's unlikely that make an approach for the former Queens Park Rangers star this summer.