Crystal Palace may struggle to keep hold of Eberechi Eze in the January transfer window, according to The Telegraph's Sam Dean. The 26-year-old is one of the Premier League's most highly-regarded attacking midfielders and has come into form during the winter period.

Eze has two years left on his contract, but interested suitors allowed a £68 million release clause to expire last summer. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United were linked with the player, but he stayed put at Selhurst Park.

However, that release clause reportedly re-activates this year, which might re-ignite talk of a departure. He's been with the Eagles since August 2020 and has grown into one of the club's most important players, including this season.

Eze has bagged two goals and as many assists in 15 league games, one of Oliver Glasner's shining stars in South London. He starred in a 2-1 win over Southampton (December 29), netting a winner over the rock-bottom Saints.

Eberechi Eze Premier League Stats Appearances 15 Goals 2 Assists 2 Expected Goals (xG) 4.00 Shots Per Game 3.5 Expected Assists (xA) 2.07 Big Chances Created 5 Successful Dribbles 1.9 (43%) Ground Duels Won 5.3 (50%) Aerial Duels Won 0.1 (8%)

Palace Face A Fight To Keep Hold Of Eze

Glasner could lose his star man

Dean reports that although Palace don't want to sell Eze, they could do so if they receive serious interest in the nine-cap England international. The Eagles' chairman, Steve Parish, was 'astounded' at the lack of interest in the former Queens Park Rangers youngster, who was handed a bit-part role at Euro 2024 with England.

Eze is admired around the country and has experience playing at the highest level with the South Londoners. He's made 143 appearances since arriving at Selhurst Park in August 2020, netting 31 goals and 20 assists.

The English attacker's creativity and risky playing style could be a good fit for many clubs struggling for inspiration in attack. Manchester United are certainly one of the Premier League's giants, lacking an exciting and flashy player of Eze's ability this season.

Palace also wants to keep hold of Adam Wharton, another of their English stars who has enjoyed a meteoric rise with the Eagles. The January transfer window will be important for the club, and whether their resolve over the Three Lions' duo will be tested.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 02/01/2025.