Crystal Palace chiefs are hopeful that Eddie Nketiah's arrival from Arsenal will help the Eagles boost their proficiency in front of goal - with the belief that the new incoming will help Eberechi Eze reach the 'next level' in terms of his creativity, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Palace had been in the market for a striker for a number of months, and eventually decided on Nketiah after the striker's proposed moves to Nottingham Forest and Marseille fell through. The move was completed on transfer deadline day as Palace took their time for a deal - however, not only will Nketiah add to their firepower in the final third, but sources state that club chiefs hope Eze's output will increase once the striker starts finishing the chances laid out for him.

Sources: Palace Hope Nketiah Can Inspire Eze Boost

The star hasn't had anyone of real quality finishing his chances

GIVEMESPORT sources state that there is a feeling within Crystal Palace's ranks that the arrival of Nketiah to Selhurst Park will help take Eze's output to the next level in the coming Premier League campaign.

Eddie Nketiah's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =11th Goals 5 7th Shots Per Game 1.4 8th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =10th Match rating 6.53 16th

Eze has already been in top form this season, scoring against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to help Palace notch their first point of the top-flight campaign. But he's been a class above everybody else at Palace, and that means that there hasn't been anyone on his wavelength to finish off the chances he has created.

The England international has been getting himself into good positions and created some top chances, whilst Nketiah has been working towards a debut for the Eagles as Oliver Glasner looks for someone to rival Jean-Philippe Mateta for a starting spot in their XI.

The former Arsenal man - named a 'beast' during last season - is hungry to take his chance to prove that he can score regularly in the Premier League, having only been a bit-part player for the Gunners throughout his career, and with a tally of just 19 goals in 116 top-flight games, that should increase in south London.

Palace chiefs expect to see 'early signs of life' that the pair can light up their front line, as they bid to replace the creativity void left by Michael Olise's move to Bayern Munich alongside Mateta's purple patch potentially coming to an end. However, Nketiah is only likely to start on the bench when Palace face Leicester City at home on Saturday.

Palace Have Had a Strong Transfer Window

Keeping Eze and Marc Guehi and still making profit is ideal

Nketiah's record at the Emirates Stadium isn't bad when you realise that he has only started in 38 of his 116 top-flight appearances for Arsenal - and if he can get firing in a regular role at Selhurst Park, his £30million outlay could be a solid piece of business by Palace.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eberechi Eze has 27 goals and 15 assists for Crystal Palace in 115 Premier League appearances.

Palace received a fee in the region of £50million for Olise, £30million for Joachim Andersen's move to Fulham and a combined £15million for Sam Johnstone and Jordan Ayew's exits to Midlands duo Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester respectively.

But the arrivals of Trevoh Chalobah and Matt Turner on loan have bolstered their squad, whilst the additions of Chadi Riad, Ismaila Sarr, Maxence Lacroix and Nketiah have seen the Eagles end the window with a net profit of around £20million, per Transfermarkt.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-09-24.