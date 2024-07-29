Highlights Eberechi Eze is no closer to leaving Crystal Palace despite interest from Man City and Tottenham Hotspur.

He has a £68million release clause, though Olise's sale could lead to Eze's departure with the bulk of the squad under interest.

Eze may benefit from another season at Palace before considering a move to a top club like Man City.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have both registered their interest in signing Crystal Palace and England star Eberechi Eze this summer after an outstanding campaign in the top-flight, according to reports - but Michael Bridge has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Eagles hero is 'no closer' to a move away from Selhurst Park this summer - claiming that he may be best off serving the south London outfit for another season just yet.

Eze enjoyed a superb season that saw him called into the England team for EURO 2024, and some impressive performances on the national stage saw the Three Lions venture all the way to the final where they were beaten by Spain in the dying minutes of normal time in Berlin. Nonetheless, plaudits have fallen Eze's way; though Bridges has claimed that a move away is no closer just yet.

Eberechi Eze Has Been Linked With Palace Exit

The midfielder has notified England's top clubs of his talents

Eze was linked with a move to Manchester City last summer, but those links were quashed with the Eagles wanting £70million for his services after a stellar campaign at Selhurst Park.

Eberechi Eze's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 9th Goals 11 2nd Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Key Passes Per Game 2 1st Match rating 7.45 1st

Another superb season, however, saw him break his goalscoring record for the South London club in the Premier League with 11 strikes, and with Palace firing on all cylinders under Oliver Glasner, they were primed for a big season next time out.

However, Michael Olise's sale means that the spine of their attacking team is starting to be torn apart; and Eze could be next. He reportedly has a £68million release clause, and that has seen Tottenham take an interest alongside Desire Doue - though there is nothing doing just yet.

Bridges: Another Palace Season "Would do Eze Good"

The midfielder has full freedom in south London

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge stated that whilst there was interest from the 'Big Six' duo in Eze's services, there is nothing as of yet - and that the midfielder could be best off staying at Selhurst Park. He said:

"There's nothing forward in terms of [Eberechi] Eze. I know I've seen reports about Manchester City if Kevin de Bruyne was to leave, but Pep Guardiola has come out and said that's not happening. I know Tottenham like Eze, but my understanding is that there is nothing close for anything in terms of him. "He hasn't - as it stands - come out and said he wants to move. Perhaps another season at Palace might do him some good, being the key player there, and then see where he goes with the De Bruyne's and other key players maybe leaving top clubs. "Son Heung-min is getting a year older, and maybe just one more season at Palace would do him some good."

Eberechi Eze Would Have Big Shoes to Fill

Kevin de Bruyne is a World-Class Star

There will be some big shoes to fill if Eze does join City as Kevin de Bruyne's replacement.

The Belgian has registered 68 goals and 113 assists for City in the Premier League in just 257 games, and although the Belgian will have been helped out by world-class stars who are capable of winning titles across the pitch at the Etihad Stadium, he is a top player who will be remembered worldwide for decades to come for his efforts at City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eberechi Eze has 26 goals and 15 assists in just 112 Premier League games.

Eze has talent from set-pieces and excels at dribbling, but De Bruyne is generational. Whether Pep Guardiola can unlock that in the south London born star is another question, but there would perhaps be quite a fall off in talent when it comes to replacing the 105-cap Belgian - and with Phil Foden likely to start in the hole, him and Eze could alternate from the wings to operate in central roles.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 29-07-24.