Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is reportedly open to leaving Selhurst Park for a new challenge in 2025, with Liverpool keeping a close eye on his situation according to Football Insider.

The England international is apparently keen on securing a Palace exit next summer, five years after joining the club from Queens Park Rangers in 2020 and after emerging as one of the top attacking talents in the Premier League.

It is believed that Eze’s potential availability will put multiple Premier League clubs on red alert, including Liverpool and Tottenham, who reportedly targeted the 26-year-old in the most recent summer transfer window.

Eze had a release clause worth around £68m in his contract, but it expired without being activated last summer. According to MailOnline, the clause will reactivate at the end of the 2024/25 season, opening the door for clubs to skip negotiations with Palace.

The Eagles were reluctant to see any of their key players depart after Michael Olise’s exit to Bayern Munich and stood firm on both Eze and Marc Guehi’s valuations throughout the summer.

However, Palace chairman and co-owner Steve Parish could not hide his shock that none of the Premier League's top clubs came calling for Eze after all, revealing that the lack of interest in the 25-year-old left him ‘astounded’.

Eze Linked with Selhurst Park Exit

In the summer transfer window

Eze, who still has three years left on his contract at Palace, started the 2024/25 season slowly, netting just once in his first six Premier League appearances under Oliver Glasner.

The 26-year-old remains one of three Palace stars to have played every minute of the campaign so far, alongside Guehi and Dean Henderson.

Despite minor injury struggles, Eze enjoyed a stellar season in 2023/24, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists in 31 appearances for the Eagles before heading to Euro 2024 with the England squad.

Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 27 11 4 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 2 0 2

Both fans and Glasner will be hoping the England international can find his scoring touch again, as Palace are struggling at the start of the season and remain winless in the Premier League.

Three draws from the first six games see the Eagles sitting 18th in the table, having scored just five goals so far, the second-lowest total in the league, ahead of only Southampton, who have netted three.

Glasner’s men welcome Liverpool to Selhurst Park on Saturday, in their final game before the October international break.

Crystal Palace Eyeing David Moyes

Oliver Glasner under pressure after winless start

Former West Ham and Everton boss David Moyes is in line for a shock return to the Premier League, with Crystal Palace now being named as a potential destination for the Scottish tactician, according to Hammers News.

The 61-year-old has been out of work since departing West Ham at the end of last season and has also been linked with a return to Goodison Park, 11 years after leaving for Manchester United.

Over his 11-year tenure on Merseyside, Moyes transformed Everton from bottom-half strugglers to a consistently top-eight team and almost broke into the Champions League places in his final season in charge. He recently left the Hammers after winning the Europa Conference League during his at the London Stadium, as well as helping them to qualify for European football for three consecutive seasons.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-10-24.