Highlights Lionel Messi missed the first penalty of a shootout against Ecuador in the Copa America quarter-final, provoking consolation from his teammates.

However, opposition goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez was the first to comfort the 37-year-old, and a video has gone viral because of it.

Emi Martinez saved two penalties to spare Messi's blushes, propelling Argentina into a semi-final tie against Canada this week.

LIonel Messi's dreams of securing a second Copa America trophy to his glittering haul almost came to a nightmare's end on Thursday night after the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner missed a penalty against Ecuador.

After Argentina's quarter-final clash had finished 1-1 inside 90 minutes, a penalty shoot-out was needed to separate the sides. The decision made by Messi to go for a Panenka-style attempt with La Albiceste's first 12-yard effort wasn't his wisest choice by any means, and it could have set the stage for the tournament's biggest upset after the ball whistled over the crossbar.

Fortunately for the 37-year-old, his teammates were able to spare his blushes by taking Argentina to the next round. Of course, he wasn't to know this at the time, and thus needed consoling following the miss. But of all the players to make sure the Inter Miami star was okay, it was Ecuadorian goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez whose comforting tactics have since made headlines.

Related Lionel Pessi vs Misstiano Penaldo - Stats Show one Clear Winner From 12 Yards In a nightmare week from 12-yards for both of the modern day 'GOATs', GMS look at how the two match up in their penalty stats.

Ecuador Goalkeeper Delivers Messi Classy Gesture

Against the backdrop of peak and plummet, Messi's penalty miss meant that Ecuador inched closer to their first Copa America final in 31 years. But while that meant a great deal to Dominguez, footage shows just how classy he was in muting celebrations and ensuring his opponent was alright.

The video - which has since gone viral on social media - shows the goalkeeper placing both of his hands on Messi's shoulders before patting - and then kissing - the world champion on the head.

Messi appeared to appreciate this classy gesture as he responded by tapping the keeper's right hip, and it generated traction in the comment section, with one fan saying: 'The goalkeeper just had the greatest moment of his life.' Meanwhile, a similar comment read: 'That goalkeeper achieved his lifelong ambition of touching and embracing the Best. See the way he was touching the Best after the penalty miss?'

Messi's Blushes Were Spared By Emi Martinez

Of course the 2022 World Cup Golden Glove goalkeeper came to the rescue

Who else but Emi Martinez? After Messi missed his penalty, the only way the former Barcelona legend would have moved on from the short-lived heartbreak was through an Argentine victory. Luckily, not all heroes wear capes, and Aston Villa's goalkeeper was again the man for the job when it came to the lottery of a shootout.

Related 9 Best Goalkeepers in Penalty Shootouts of All Time World Cup-winning wind-up merchant Emi Martinez ranks among the best penalty shootout specialists of all time.

After being the paragon in the 2022 World Cup final shootout victory against France, Martinez once again came in clutch on Thursday night, saving Ecuador's first two penalties as Argentina progressed to the semi-final stage, where they will face Canada in their hopes of making it to the final at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Prior to the 1-1 draw with Ecuador, Messi started in Argentina's 2-0 win over Peru and their 1-0 victory against Chile. He is yet to score a goal in this tournament, but he did provide an assist for Lautaro Martinez in the Round of 16 victory. Meanwhile, on the other side of the bracket, Uruguay meet Colombia as four teams are halved to two on Tuesday night.