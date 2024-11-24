Ruben Amorim was evidently less than amused by Ed Sheeran gate-crashing his post-match interview with Sky Sports, with the world-famous singer now being called ‘disrespectful’ for his behaviour after Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford gave the Portuguese the perfect start to life in England, latching onto the end of Amad’s teasing cross within 81 seconds – but the Englishman’s opener was cancelled out by Omari Hutchinson just before the half-time whistle.

Kieran McKenna's side looked more eager to reign victorious at Portman Road and Lisbon-born Amorim will be counting his lucky stars that Andre Onana was on fine form. The Cameroonian pulled two magnificent saves out of the bag to deny Liam Delap.

With fans keen to listen to the 39-year-old’s reaction to his tricky start at the helm of the 13-time Premier League champions, Amorim was interrupted by an eager Sheeran, who rocked up and shook hands with midfielder-turned-pundit Jamie Redknapp.

After the Tractor Boys returned to the Premier League, Sheeran became a minority stakeholder by buying a 1.4% stake in the club and, as a result, is often spotted at Portman Road cheering on McKenna and his men.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amorim became only the second manager in Premier League history to see his side score within the opening two minutes of his very first game in charge.

Amorim, however, was not best pleased when he butted as he attempted to dissect how his new set of players need to adjust to the onerous nature of his three-at-the-back system – something which has been a major topic of discussion recently. Presenter Kelly Cates and Sheeran both jovially claimed that Amorim may not be keen to converse with the music superstar. Shaking his head, the Old Trafford boss simply said: “I don’t want to.”

Cheerfully declaring his delight at his side’s top flight return, Sheeran said, “I love it. I love being back in the Premier League.” He was then subtly ushered away by Redknapp. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Stretford Paddock posted the clip and called out the well-documented popstar for being 'disrespectful'.

"Am I being soft, or is this just flat out disrespectful? Ruben [Amorim] rightfully looks p***** off. Cannot blame him whatsoever."

Left in 12th place after just one point earned on the road, Amorim claimed that the English top flight is a difficult league to compete in: “It’s a tough league. What you learn in the first moment, a good environment. I think my players were thinking too much during the game. You can feel it.”

He continued: “It is a tough match. I think we lost some balls without pressure. When you start the game like this, you score one goal and then you have to control the ball, you have to control the tempo of the game.