Today, the 9th of October, marks what would have been the 57th birthday of one of WWE’s greatest and most loved wrestlers, Eddie Guerrero, also known as Latino Heat.

Guerrero sadly died on the 13th of November, aged 38, from heart failure due to an underlying cardiovascular disease, back in 2005. This came after he had overcome his battle with addiction and made his way back onto the WWE roster with the support of many fans and colleagues.

One of Guerrero’s most memorable moments occurred just a year before his tragic death, when he opened up his heart and mind during a promo for his upcoming fight against Brock Lesnar.

He said: “Let’s tell it straight up man. The truth is, Brock, I am an addict. Not only did I wind up losing my job, I lost my wife, I lost my kids, and I lost myself. I lost my spirit, I disgraced my race, I disgraced my family, and I disgraced myself. I came to a point in my life where it was do or die. Day by day I have earned my life back.”

Video: Eddie Guerrero's 'Addicted' Promo

Audience members quietened, as they listened to the pouring emotions of Guerrero. Even Lesnar himself, towering over his opponent, appeared to struggle to stay in character as he was overcome with emotion.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Eddie Guerrero had a total of 1,477 matches in WWE.

In that powerful moment, fans’ respect and love for Guerrero only grew as he detailed how he climbed his way back into the ring. The promo for that fight has since, unsurprisingly, been dubbed as one of the greatest of all time. But little did everyone know, that just a year later, the man delivering the promo would pass away in the same city, Minneapolis, that he spoke about in his promo.

Eddie Guerrero's Legacy After His Death

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame a year after his passing

In the following year, the night before WrestleMania, Guerrero was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with his wife Vicki Guerrero accepting the honour on his behalf.

Guerrero was also known for his catchphrase 'I lie! I cheat! I steal!' which came about as he would do anything to win a match, even if it required fighting dirty. His catchphrase was also partly used in the title of his autobiography 'Cheating Death, Stealing Life', which was first published on the 6th of November, eerily, just days before he died. It documented his life story as a professional wrestler and addict.

Eddie Guerrero's WWE stats Total number of matches 1,477 Total number of wins 825 (55.9%) Total number of losses 612 (41.4%) Total number of draws 40 (2.7%)

Guerrero was born into a family of top wrestlers, and had the potential to live up to the legacy predicted for him. His dad, Gory Guerrero, and his three older brothers were all also professional wrestlers. The loss, however, was felt throughout the whole wrestling community, as Guerrero was taken just as he started to reinforce his position back on the WWE circuit. Even today, his impact is evident, with many fans still looking back at the promo between Guerrero and Lesnar for motivation and support.