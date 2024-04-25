Highlights Eddie Hall set a new world record on the PowerKube punch machine at the UFC Performance Institute.

Hall surpasses the previous record set by Alex Pereira earlier this month.

The Brit's punch force score far outstrips that of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Eddie Hall has set a new world record on the infamous PowerKube punching machine at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. The previous best was set earlier this month by reigning UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira - and 'The Beast' has completely blown that record out of the water.

Videos frequently go viral showing people, for better or worse, trying their luck on punch machines. For most, it's an arcade favourite or something funny to put on social media. However, for professional fighters, it is a badge of honour - and the former World's Strongest Man is now the name to catch at the top of the leaderboard.

Eddie Hall Smashes World Punch Machine Record at the UFC Performance Institute

'The Beast' displayed fearsome power in Las Vegas

Eddie Hall - The Beast

The Brit has been retired from strongman events for a few years now, but maintains a regular presence on social media. With that in mind, the 36-year-old recently made an appearance at the UFC Performance Institute to test his punching power against some of the most prolific strikers the UFC has ever seen. Having won the World's Strongest Man title in 2017, Hall was never likely to disgrace himself on the PowerKube, but it's worth bearing in mind that punching itself isn't a required discipline in strongman competitions, with events mostly affiliated with lifting, pulling and various other shows of strength. However, Hall produced a ridiculously impactful punch, as you'll see in the footage below.

Per the company's official website, PowerKube works by measuring speed, power and endurance. The impact power that fighters score combines power (measured in watts) with energy (measured in joules) to form a combined metric that accurately reflects a combat athlete's striking force.

Registering a score of 208,901. Hall destroyed Pereira's world record of 191,796 and also became the first athlete to produce a score above 200,000 on the machine. In an eye-opening comparison, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou had previously owned the record for several years with a score of 129,161. The Cameroonian slugger is one of the most-feared punchers in all of combat sports - and even he couldn't hold a candle to Hall's effort.

The buzz surrounding Hall's record-breaking punch might finally convince some of boxing's elite heavyweights to come and test their punch power against the PowerKube. A score of 200,000 is likely to take some serious chasing down, but the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury would surely fancy their chances of getting the job done. Pereira's record stood for just a matter of days. It remains to be seen how long Hall will reign as the king of the PowerKube.