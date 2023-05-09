Eddie Hall has recently been seen flexing his muscles in a different environment to which he can usually be found.

The Beast is normally found in strongman competitions, the boxing ring, or the gym, but he swapped all of those for a car park in Stoke-on-Trent as he purchased a shipping container, before cracking it open to see what was inside.

He paid £12,000 for the container and its contents, along with a £500 delivery fee from Adam Patrridge Auctioneers and Valuers in Macclesfield.

Hall explained: "My mate told me this guy put all his stuff in the container to move... and then ended up going into a home because his mental health deteriorated. Whilst he was in a home he died, so this is one of his containers... and this is the one on a certain plot of land that was rumoured to have some safes in."

What was in Eddie Hall's mystery container?

After opening the unit and using his own tank, of all things, to pull out the contents, he was keen to see what his investment was.

Its contents included a Bentley, which seemed in pretty good nick considering it had been in the unit for 10 years (storage unit smell aside.)

It even came complete with the keys, which, combined with a booster pack for the battery, brought the car back to life.

Based on similar cars, the 2008 Bentley Arnage was estimated to be worth over £40,000, so this alone would have covered the outlay, along with everything else.

But the car was not the only item waiting in the storage unit for Hall, winner of the World's Strongest Man competition in 2017.

It turns out that the unit belonged to a former jeweler, as there were two safes, one of which contained 12 golden sovereigns, estimated to be worth over £4,000, and the second safe contained a diamond ring, also thought to be worth a decent amount.

Hall, for all his strength, also showed a little clumsiness when he accidentally knocked over an antique vase thought to belong to Queen Victoria. He had to shell out £1,000 to cover the damage for that.

But the cost of that was easily covered by the other contents of the unit, especially the car.

After prising the unit open with bolt cutters and a crowbar, Hall seemed initially disappointed, as there didn't seem to be much inside apart from a few sofas and, in his words, a 'smell of old people's homes.'

Also inside was a TV, a fire extinguisher, a bicycle, and a Snap-On toolbox, which after shifting these, the safes were discovered.

Overall estimates worked out by Hall showed him believing to make an overall profit of around £33,600, showing he knows a thing or two in the world of Storage Wars.