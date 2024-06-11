Highlights Eddie Hall, the former World's Strongest Man, has a new goal in mind.

The powerful athlete took to MMA recently and won a 2 vs 1 bout that went viral.

He's now calling out fellow champion powerlifter turned popular MMA fighter, Mariusz Pudzianowski, for a big guy vs big guy showdown.

The former World’s Strongest Man, Eddie Hall, won his MMA debut Saturday in an unconventional 2v1 match that had the 367-pound powerhouse take on the popular Polish influencers, The Nefatti Brothers, who, combined, weighed in at 291 pounds. Needless to say, this was a circus show for the properly named World Freak Fight League, but regardless of the name of the show, the main event delivered in a high-flying way — and fans are ready for Hall’s next cage fight.

Hall isn’t foreign to competing in combat sports. Back in 2022, the big Brit faced fellow World’s Strongest Man, Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, in a six-round contest. Hall lost to Bjornsson, but went back to the drawing board and signed up for what was a ridiculously good outcome versus The Nefatti Brothers — flattening them in style. After the tremendously successful fight for the monstrous Hall, “The Beast” wants a second MMA fight against another large man in a more conventional format.

Related Eddie Hall Knocks Opponent Out Cold in 2 vs 1 MMA Fight The former World's Strongest Man has made his MMA debut, and it was certainly worth the wait.

Eddie Hall’s Next Fight

Hall wants to fight a fellow world champion powerlifter next

After the unworldly performance, Hall, a natural promoter, took full advantage of the moment and called for a fight against Mariusz Pudzianowski (17-9: 12 KOs), who also used to lug around massive amounts of weight to win a handful of Strongman competitions in the early 2000s. After trading back-braces for MMA gloves, the popular Polish fighter has been a household name for the biggest European MMA organization, KSW. Though the younger Hall (36) has nearly 11-years of youth on his side, Pudzianowski has much more experience:

"I think someone like Mariusz Pudzianowski, he’s got 20 years experience in the game. He’s still a big guy, still very strong, and he is a hard b******."

Hall continued: "There’s no denying that Mariusz Pudzianowski is very hard. I think the fans want to see a ‘World’s Strongest Man’ vs ‘World’s Strongest Man’, so there we go. If someone can bring the right deal to the table I know Mariusz is game, he’s always in my inbox sending me fighting emojis, so maybe this is it."

Eddie Hall’s Career

From world record setting to punching people in the face

From scary powerlifting grunts to making an appearance in The Expendables, Eddie Hall has never stopped evolving.

The United Kingdom native first found success when he was a young teenager by winning swimming competitions. The blossoming athlete wouldn’t find an avenue for athletics for another six years when he started entering local strongman contests. It took several years for Hall to be recognized for his strength, but he hit the pinnacle of the sport in consecutive years as he set the dead-lifting record in 2016 and took first in the 2017 WSM competition.

Since then, “The Beast” has competed in boxing and, as of a few days ago, MMA. In his debut Mixed Martial Arts fight, Hall pulled off a stunning victory over The Nefatti Brothers with a power bomb that led to a flush KO. Hall is ready for his next fight and is shooting his shot at a massive name in the Euro MMA circuit.