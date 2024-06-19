Highlights Eddie Hall has sensationally claimed that he didn't receive any money for his fight with Thor Bjornsson.

Former World's Strongest Man, Eddie Hall, has sensationally claimed that he didn't receive any money for his mouthwatering fight with Thor Bjornsson.

The pair went toe-to-toe back in March 2022, in what was billed as the 'Heaviest Boxing Fight in History' in Dubai. Hall went on to lose on points after being dropped twice by Bjornsson.

However, two years on, the 36-year-old has revealed that he still hasn't earned any of his proposed multi-million purse from his showdown with his fellow World's Strongest Man.

Despite losing a unanimous decision two years ago in Dubai, the Brit continued to train for a career in fighting. Footage recently emerged of him sparring with UFC interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall.

The unreleased sparring footage shows the two British men engaging in a full-on striking exchange. Throughout the clip, Aspinall landed a number of clean strikes on the former World's Strongest Man, with Hall even commenting on the quality of the UFC star's work. The 31-year-old from Salford certainly wasn't taking it easy on his less experienced opponent.

Despite looking visibly tired towards the end of the clip, Hall stuck with Aspinall throughout and refused to back down. There was a clear skill gap between the duo, but 'The Best' tried his best to bridge it through sheer heart and determination.

Eddie Hall Claims he Received no Money for Thor Bjornsson Fight

Two years on and Hall has pocketed nothing

While it's unclear how much exactly the pair were set to earn, Hall revealed it was guaranteed seven-figure purses. Speaking on Brian Shaw's podcast, the Brit said:

"It stands for me and I believe it stands for Thor too, we didn't get paid anything. Everything just fell through and the TV company that broadcast the fight just didn't pay. "The choice was we do pay-per-view or get this guaranteed money. It was nowhere near as much as you'd like but it's guaranteed. The guarantee was seven-figures, but I thought we were making a mistake and I didn't like it."

The 36-year-old said they went for the guarantee, only for the company to then go radio silent: "But we played it safe and went with the guarantee, but we did the fight and they just went like crickets," he added.

"They refused emails, didn't take calls but now and again they'd claim it was coming through in a month. But it never came, we took them to court and the bi-promoter won, but they were like what do you want us to do? We have no money."

The blockbuster showdown attracted interest from many fans, but Hall has claimed he never did receive the revenue. Since then, Bjornsson hasn't fought in the ring again despite calling out Tyson Fury for an exhibition bout.

Eddie Hall Knocks Opponent Out Cold in 2 vs 1 MMA Fight

His MMA debut couldn't have gone any better

While Bjornsson hasn't fought since the clash with the Brit, Hall recently stepped foot inside the MMA cage. His debut in mixed martial arts, though, would be far from conventional, taking place in the World Freak Fight League.

Facing off with Polish TikTok influencers, the Neffati Brothers, in a rare handicap match inside the MMA cage, Hall spent much of the fight trying to catch his smaller opponents, who were trying to use speed to their advantage to evade the Brit.

Once he caught up with them in the third round, though, the finish was spectacular. The 36-year-old launched one of the brothers to the mat with a massive slam, before knocking him unconscious with a brutal right hand.

Hall's next MMA fight looks set to be slightly more traditional, as he has called out fellow former World's Strongest Man, Mariusz Pudzianowski, to meet him in his next bout. The 47-year-old Pudzianowski hasn't competed since last year but does hold an MMA record of 17-8, making him far more experienced than Hall.