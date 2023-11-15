Highlights Eddie Hall, the former World's Strongest Man, has transitioned into the world of combat sports, training in boxing and MMA.

Hall's boxing match with Thor Bjornsson showcased his resilience and ability to compete in his own weight category.

Hall's recent announcement of his participation in an MMA tournament demonstrates his potential for success in the event.

Eddie Hall has previously tried his hand at boxing, having made a career as a strongman where he became the World's Strongest Man in incredible fashion. A huge athlete, 'Beast' has become formidable in the world of combat sports after his fight with Thor Bjornsson in 2022, which was dubbed 'the heaviest fight in history' which was only ever broken by a few fighters including on KSI's Misfits Boxing.

Hall has recently been continuing to train in combat despite having admitted that he would no longer lace up his gloves in the boxing ring, but posted a video of himself taking on punch machines with boxing star Tommy Fury. In recent times, he has since posted a video of himself training with UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, where he received a leg kick from hell to show just how tough the sport is. But now he looks as if he will be stepping in the cage himself.

Eddie Hall's boxing fight with Thor Bjornsson

After making some incredible accomplishments as a strongman, Hall had been challenged to a boxing fight after his vicious feud with Icelandic star Thor Bjornsson. The pair finally decided to get it on and both made remarkable transformations through weight losses to get fit to compete in their Middle East mega-fight. Hall was able to make the weight and his chance came, but unfortunately, it ended badly.

Although he showed some decent level skill along with resilience and bravery, Hall was dropped to the canvas by Bjornsson en route to a points defeat, despite taking huge credit from his ability to hang in there and survive against his rival's power. It showed that strongmen are certainly ready to compete in their own weight category, and led to a whole host of rumoured fights including against fellow competitor Brian Shaw.

Eddie Hall's ripped physique as first MMA appearance awaits

'The Beast' had been absent from competition for some time admitting he would go back to lifting weights and focusing on his original professional alongside his career as an influencer and YouTuber. However, he announced that he would be now getting back into fighting shape, confirming his role in a new MMA tournament as part of their XXL division, which has been created for four strongmen to do battle.

He will compete alongside names such as Martyn Ford and Brian Shaw, which will bring high anticipation for many who have been eager to see Ford in particular compete after his collapsed fight with the Iranian Hulk. Just weeks before he announced the date, Hall showed off his incredible physique as his training camp will now begin where he will likely enlist the help of some of the best MMA fighters out there.

Hall is in supreme shape and showed off a jacked six-pack with huge arms, and he will likely not be required to lose as much weight on this occasion, given he will be part of a division which has been tailor-made for athletes of his size. It remains to be seen how he will fare against his opposition, but will take confidence from his recent training that he can go on and win the event.