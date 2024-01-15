Highlights Eddie Hall, the former World's Strongest Man, is transitioning into MMA and recently sparred against three professional fighters, getting dropped by a head kick in the first round.

Hall acknowledged that he needs more training and that he had picked up bad habits from boxing. He described the head kick as a wake-up call.

Despite the setback, Hall remained in good spirits and continued to spar against two further opponents, making progress in the later bouts. He is facing a steep learning curve before his MMA debut next month.

Eddie Hall may have held the World's Strongest Man title and even became the first person ever to deadlift 500kg, but the bigger they are, the harder they fall, it seems. The Beast recently tried his hand at MMA, and got sent flying by a head kick which left him with plenty to think about as he prepares for his full debut in the cage next month.

It was Hall's lifelong goal to become the World's Strongest Man and, in 2017, he did exactly that, becoming the first Brit to achieve that feat since Gary Taylor in 1993. Since then, Hall has been enjoying his retirement from such competitions, instead taking on broadcasting opportunities as a commentator and reality show contestant.

However, as with most athletes, Hall just couldn't stay away, and after taking up boxing in 2022, is now looking to venture into the world of MMA. Judging by a recent video on his YouTube channel, though, it looks like Hall could do with some more training before he steps into the ring for real in five weeks' time.

Eddie Hall sparring for MMA debut

At the point of creating the new video, Hall had been in training for around four months, and described the process as a "really hard transition" as he recognises he had picked up some "bad habits" from his time in the boxing ring. Hall took on three professional MMA fighters for the clip, and was left a little worse for wear.

Hall got dropped in the very first round by huge head kick

Stepping into a sparring bout with a 6ft 9in Russian fighter who Hall had been warned was a "lethal weapon," the former Strongman admitted he was "very cautious" and "didn't want to attack" his opponent. He was right to be wary, too, as you can see from this snippet where Hall takes a brutal head kick and drops to the floor.

Related Eddie Hall taking a leg kick from a UFC heavyweight shows how much damage they do Eddie Hall taking a leg kick from a UFC heavyweight shows just how much damage they can do

Hall describes the "nice little kick to the face" as something of a "wake-up call," but he seemed in good spirits nonetheless and continued to spar against two further opponents. It would seem Hall made solid progress in the next two bouts, too, earning praise from those outside the cage.

In his final sparring match of the day, Hall came up against a strong opponent named Ben, who taught him some "very valuable lessons" as he was pinned against the side of the cage. Hall admitted his rival "absolutely dominated" him in this instance, and this "learning curve" is something the 36-year-old will have to get to grips with quickly.

Hall recently announced on Instagram that he had officially signed a contract to fight MMA, with his first event taking place on the 17th of February in Qatar. In that post, Hall said: "Training has begun, and I’m loving the challenge this has brought to the table."

The Beast will take on the current World's Strongest Man Mitchell Hooper for his MMA debut, in what has been dubbed the Finishers Championship. Hall will be hoping to fare a little better than he did when he gave boxing a go, having lost his battle with fellow Strongman Hafthor Bjornsson via unanimous decision.