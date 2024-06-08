Highlights Eddie Hall made his MMA debut in a 2 vs 1 fight against TikTok influencers, the Neffati Brothers, in the World Freak Fight League on the 7th of June.

The former World's Strongest Man won the contest via knockout after brutally dropping one of the brothers.

Hall has had experience in combat sport, fighting Hafthor Bjornsson in a boxing match back in 2022.

Eddie Hall made his MMA debut on Friday night, amid some rather bizarre scenes. The former winner of the World's Strongest Man event was in Blackburn, competing in the World Freak Fight League at King George's Hall. His opponent? Well, it was actually not one, but two! They were Jamil and Jamel Neffati, probably best known on TikTok as the Neffati Brothers.

The Polish pair were clearly outmatched by their massive opponent, coming into the fight at 20.7 stone combined, against Hall's massive 26.2 stone frame, despite having the numbers advantage in the cage. And they were able to take Hall to the final round of the three-round contest, but that's when it all went so wrong for them.

Eventually, Hall was able to use the weight difference to good use, and brutally knocked out one of the brothers with a right hand, seconds after using a wrestling powerslam on the same guy!

Eddie Hall Knocks Out Opponent

The action early in the fight was mostly the pair trying to use the pincer movement, surrounding Hall and trying to cut off the cage. Without really engaging in any fighting, Hall was having none of that, however, and by the second round, was clearly tired of the pair, yelling "Just f****** do something!" as the crowd showed their disapproval of the events unfolding before them.

Hall had clearly had enough by round three, and laid waste to the social media pair, showing a little wrestling skill with a powerslam and a suplex, before the bone-rattling right hand that proved to be the end of the fight, as the referee decided that the Neffatis couldn't withstand any more punishment at the hand of 'The Beast.'

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Eddie Hall weighed six stone more than the Neffati Brothers COMBINED.

What Was Said About The Fight

Hall vowed before the fight that he would "knock both brothers out." He said: "Training has been pretty hard, it's double the cardio. You've got two eyes on you and four fists, you've got to keep moving all the time. I've really struggled to find people as small as them. My 11-year-old son is bigger than the pair of them put together. I'm going to knock one of them out, then pick him up and knock the other out with him."

The Neffati Brothers, meanwhile, expressed their disbelief that Hall had agreed to take the fight against them, saying: "I'm surprised he took the fight, I thought he was bigger. He keeps saying he's going to do this and that, but he is so slow. We've been training with professional fighters, not teddy bears like me. I can imagine after 45 seconds he is going to want help sent for him or throw in the towel and go crying."

Well, that prediction didn't turn out as expected for the TikTok pair, and they were the ones who needed help after the fight! Although this was his MMA debut, it isn't the first time that Hall has dabbled with the world of combat sports. The 36-year-old stepped into the boxing arena in a defeat to Hafthor Bjornsson in 2022.

Related Eddie Hall Sparring Footage vs UFC Heavyweight Alexander Volkov Eddie Hall has once again taken on a UFC fighter, this time heavyweight Alexander Volkov.

As well as being a multi-time Strongman winner, Hall has also carved out a celebrity career thanks to his YouTube channel, which includes videos centred around food challenges, fitness, and weight training.