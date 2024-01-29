Highlights Eddie Hall, a former World's Strongest Man, is preparing for his MMA debut in Qatar and recently made UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall tap out in training.

Hall will face current World's Strongest Man Mitchell Hooper in the Finishers Championship on the 17th of February.

Hall's recent training included conditioning, sparring, and ground work, with Aspinall left rather impressed with his recent development.

Former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall has continued his preparation for his big MMA debut in Qatar next month, and it seems he is making solid progress, as he has now forced UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall to tap out during a recent training bout.

Hall will officially make his first appearance in the cage on the 17th of February, after revealing he had signed a contract to participate in the MMA arena. He will face the current World's Strongest Man Mitchell Hooper in an epic battle described as the Finishers Championship.

Eddie Hall's MMA training

Earlier this month, Hall shared footage from his training regime, where he was undergoing conditioning and sparring bouts with the help of UFC champion Tom Aspinall and his entourage. In the clip, Hall was sent flying by a brutal head kick from a Russian fighter, but he showed promise when taking on the other opponents.

Now, Hall has taken his preparation to the next level by taking on Aspinall himself and not only did he survive to tell the tale, Hall actually won the bout and had Aspinall tapping out.

In the encounter, Hall had Aspinall pinned to the mat in a firm headlock, and try as he might, the UFC fighter could not get himself free and ended up conceding. In the clip, the British heavyweight said: "I wouldn't have escaped it. All I would have done is lasted longer... he can have the belt if he wants."

Video: Eddie Hall makes Tom Aspinall submit

He didn't have it all his own way, though. At the start of the video, Hall can be seen being choked out by Aspinall as he introduced the clip, before running four flights of stairs and taking part in some warm-up drills with the champ.

Speaking on the abilities of his opponent, Hall said: "Your hand speed is f****** unreal." Aspinall, however, poses that another area of his skill set is his strongest, adding: "People look at my hands and say I've got fast hands, but I think my footwork is my best thing... The way I put my positioning to punch in the right place at the right time, I think that's what separates me from the rest."

Once the warm-ups were out of the way, Hall got ready to take on Aspinall in some ground work, which Hall claims is his main "strong point," and he even threatened to make Aspinall "suffer" on the mats. However, Hall clearly learned a lesson or two during the practice, as Aspinall managed to find a way to evade almost all of his traps, while successfully trapping the former Strongman in traps of his own.

Video: Hall & Aspinall's full training session

If at first you don't succeed, try, try, and try again, and try Hall did. In his final challenge with Aspinall, Hall put all the advice he had been given to good use, and secured the 30-year-old in a firm lock that he simply couldn't find a way out of.

In a final, tongue-in-cheek swipe at his opponent, Hall called Aspinall a "loser," to which Aspinall replied, "I'll take it, I like losing... you either win or you learn." Hall is under no illusions, though, and admitted the experience was "humbling" but very "informative," and Aspinall even agreed that he has made great progress over the last few months.