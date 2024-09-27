When it comes to the sport of Strongman, no individual is more recognisable in modern times than Eddie Hall. He may have retired from active competition in 2018, but 'The Beast' has stayed relevant since walking away from the circuit, fighting in both boxing and MMA, while building his reputation as an online content creator.

For all that he has been through in front of the cameras, though, few moments will have been as scary for Hall and his family as the time that he passed out while competing to become Britain's Strongest Man in 2014. Seeking to win the crown for the very first time, the Newcastle-Under-Lyme native was faced with the imposing task of competing in the Conan’s Wheel event.

The discipline is described by the official Strongman website as being 'a test of unrivalled endurance and strength. It challenges even the hardiest bodybuilders, demanding not just muscle power but mental stamina."

Put simply, athletes are tasked with lifting and carrying a bar fitted with a substantial amount of weight in a circular motion. It wasn't an event that a competitor with a body type like Hall's was expected to excel in - as the commentators at the time pointed out. However, even they didn't foresee the lengths that a struggling Hall would go to try and get the job done.

Eddie Hall Fell Unconscious While Competing in the Conan's Wheel Strongman Event

Medics rushed to aid the fallen athletes

"This is mind over matter and his mind says the pain does not matter," bellows the commentator, praising Hall's mental strength. Unfortunately, while Hall's mind was bulletproof, his body simply couldn't take the strain.

Having completed 720 degrees of his circuit, 'The Beast' fainted, slumping on to his back to an audible gasp from the crowd in attendance. As always at Strongman events, a team of qualified medics were soon on hand to help revive the fallen star.

Hall's shot at winning the Conan's Wheel event may have disappeared as a result of him passing out, but he was still very much alive in the overall competition. Not to be denied, he recovered from the dramatic episode to record his first ever Britain's Strongest Man win. The triumph gave Hall a taste for success in the competition. He would go on to win it in each of the next four years.

The 2017 World's Strongest Man would pass out again post-retirement while attempting a world record on the leg press machine. He successfully completed the monstrous 1,000 KG lift, performing four reps before promptly passing out due to the incredible demands he had just placed on his body.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hall won the World's Strongest Man in 2017 in his sixth attempt. He had previously finished 3rd in 2016.

In a TikTok Q&A in 2023, Hall admitted that he had become obsessed with Strongman during his time as a competitor - something that ultimately convinced him to walk away from the sport.

"My obsession with Strongman became very unhealthy. And I was spending, towards the end of spending less than an hour, maybe two hours a week, with my wife and kids. And I don't know about you, but that's unhealthy. I made a promise to myself."