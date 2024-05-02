Highlights Eddie Hall has shared footage of himself sparring with UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov.

The former World's Strongest Man has previously sparred with Tom Aspinall, as he looks to venture into MMA for the first time in his career.

Hall has also recently broken the world record for the hardest punch, beating Alex Pereira's score.

Eddie Hall released a video recently of him sparring with UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov in Las Vegas. The former World’s Strongest Man bumped into the sixth-ranked UFC fighter in Vegas, which led to the spar and subsequent video published on Hall’s YouTube channel earlier this week.

Hall has previously sparred with the likes of Tom Aspinall, who defeated Volkov at UFC Fight Night in 2022. In the footage shared on Hall’s YouTube, fans can see the bout between the pair, where Volkov impressively takes a few big hits from The Beast.

The spar had progressive rules, where the restrictions on hitting areas were loosened as the rounds progressed. The first round began with body-shots only, and the second heated up with left-handed head-shots being allowed. The third and final round was the most entertaining, however, as the rules went out of the window and essentially a free-for-all ensued.

Volkov successfully nullified Hall’s attacks, utilising his clear height advantage to keep the former Strongman at bay. Volkov stands at a towering six foot seven, while Hall is markedly shorter at six foot two.

What Hall Said About Sparring a UFC Heavyweight

After the bout, Hall said: “Thank f*** for that. Jesus! F*** me! I’m gassed. He just smothered me. Did you see how he was just leaning on me constantly, not allowing me to breathe? It was great. It’s like keeping that pressure on me all the time. At no point could I take a breath - he was just on me all the time.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Eddie Hall registered a score of 208,901 on the punch power machine, breaking the world record previosuly held by Alex Pereira.

Despite Hall seeming completely gassed out by the end of the spar, Volkov had some positive words about The Beast’s punching ability, saying: “You have a hard punch. I felt it a few times. You’re pretty dangerous.”

For someone who has felt the power of Tom Aspinall and Derrick Lewis, that is serious praise for Hall as it seems as though he earned the respect of the UFC heavyweight.

Eddie Hall's Venture Into MMA

Hall was supposed to make his MMA debut in February, taking on Mitchell Hooper, who is the current World’s Strongest Man, however, he pulled out of the fight at short notice.

On his website, Hall addressed Hooper’s backing out of the fight, posting: “No-one was more disappointed than me when my MMA debut was cancelled at the last minute earlier this month. I’d been set to take on Canadian strongman Mitchell Hooper in my MMA debut and I’d put in a massive amount of preparation for the big clash in Qatar. In essence, that had been the last six months of my life.”

Eddie Hall - The Beast

Eddie Hall Breaks Punching Power Record

Although he does not have another fight lined up, he is evidently keeping himself in fighting shape for any offer that comes his way. A testament to the fighting training undertaken by Hall is that he recently broke the punching power record at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

The record was held by Alex Pereira, who weighs about 130 pounds less than Hall. Before Pereira, though, the record was set by Francis Ngannou, and it stood for seven years. Hall, therefore, is evidently in good company with his punching power.

Although their cardiovascular fitness sometimes leaves something to be desired, it is evident that the raw power of Strongmen can make them scary competitors in other disciplines.