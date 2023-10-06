Highlights Eddie Hall's reaction to a leg kick from a nine-year-old shows the true damage leg kicks can cause in MMA.

Tom Aspinall also delivered a leg kick to Hall, causing visible discomfort, emphasising the effectiveness of leg kicks in fights.

Leg kicks have various uses in MMA, such as maintaining distance, compromising an opponent's balance, and even ending a fight. They have become increasingly common in the UFC.

Eddie Hall's painful reaction after receiving a leg kick off a nine-year-old really puts into perspective how much damage leg kicks can truly cause in mixed martial arts. If that wasn't bad enough for the athlete, he then decided to take a leg kick from UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall... it went exactly how you'd imagine!

In a recent video uploaded to Eddie Hall's YouTube channel - Eddie Hall The Beast - the former World's Strongest Man took on a top heavyweight challenger in the UFC in the shape of Tom Aspinall in a series of MMA related challenges.

A nine-year-old MMA prospect then took up the challenge to kick Hall after the UFC heavyweight deemed it would be too dangerous for him to do it without pads as the UFC star could cause a potential serious injury to the former World's Strongest Man.

Eddie Hall takes on Tom Aspinall

The pain the young kid caused Hall, a retired strongman who weighs 164kg, with a single leg kick to the thigh truly emphases how much damage they can cause to opponents in fights, and how much of a weapon they are in MMA.

Aspinall then took his turn to hit Hall with a leg kick of his own, although the former strongman turned YouTuber used a padded mat to protect his leg from any damage, with the heavyweight still causing him visible discomfort with a '35%' leg kick. A harder leg kick caused even more visible pain for Hall.

The Brit returned to action in the Octagon in July of this year with a crushing victory over Marcin Tybura after previously being sidelined for a year with a knee injury that was sustained in his defeat to Curtis Blaydes. It later turned out that the heavyweight had ruptured his ACL. The Salford born star is still, however, being tipped for heavyweight glory in the UFC with Ciryl Gane a next possible opponent. Maybe Jon Jones, the current heavyweight champion, will be in his future somewhere down the line...

Why use leg kicks in MMA?

Leg kicks have many uses in MMA, they can be used as a range finder, to keep opponents at a certain distance, to end a fight, or to batter an opponent's leg until it has been compromised to offset their balance, so their leg can't support their weight. For the past few years, calf kicks especially have become increasingly more common in the UFC, with many fighters deploying the technique to get their hand raised.

Video: Eddie Hall takes a leg kick from Tom Aspinall

An effective and possibly most memorable use of them came at UFC 257, when Dustin Poirier unleashed a tirade of calf kicks on Conor McGregor, which helped him to a second round TKO victory over the Irishman.

Aspinall himself admitted in the YouTube video to Hall the pain leg kicks cause, stating: "It's like taking a baseball bat to the leg, honestly it is so painful."

Tom Aspinall's MMA record Fights 16 Wins 13 (10 via KO, 3 by submission) Losses 3 (1 via KO, 1 via submission, 1 via DQ) UFC Record 6-1

When talking about the dangers of using leg kicks in fights, he added: "I kicked someone and smashed my knee, so it's dangerous to keep someone, and also someone kicked me and broke their shin. So I've been on both sides of it."

Aspinall's demonstration of leg kicks on the former World's Strongest Man shows just how valuable of a weapon they really are in MMA.