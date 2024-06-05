Highlights Eddie Hall debuts in MMA this weekend, fighting the Neffati Brothers in a two-on-one match in Blackburn.

After initial setbacks, Hall is ready for his cage debut, having already stepped foot into the boxing ring before.

The Neffati Brothers, TikTok influencers with 19 million followers, previously fought in an MMA 2v2 contest in Poland.

Eddie Hall makes his debut in the world of MMA this weekend as part of an extraordinary event in Blackburn. The 2017 World's Strongest Man winner will take on two opponents at once as he meets influencers, the Neffati Brothers, who have already competed in an outlandish MMA event themselves previously.

After stepping into the boxing world, Hall has been training for the cage for months now, facing setbacks in a previous event back in February, but now it finally seems like his time has come to step foot in the MMA world once and for all.

Ahead of their scheduled fight at King George's Hall in Blackburn, Hall met with the brothers in a face-off to promote the event. The scheduled meeting descended into pure chaosm, however, as one brother stood on the other's shoulders to be face-to-face with Hall, before slapping the former Strongman in the head. As the behemoth of a man pushed them away, a security guard stepped in between the men, who was subsequently launched at the brothers by Hall.

Hall Makes Another Debut

The event will not be Eddie Hall's first step into combat sports, as he competed in a boxing event back in March 2022. The Brit met the winner of the World's Strongest Man from 2018, as well as the holder of the deadlift world record, which he took from Hall. In what was known as the heaviest boxing match in history, Hall met Icelandic strongman, Hafthor Bjornsson, in Saudi Arabia. Despite starting well, the Brit was defeated by his counterpart on the night via unanimous decision, with victory in every round except the second.

The former Strongman was then scheduled to take part in a four-man tournament in February, but talks for that event broke down, leaving Hall waiting longer for the cage debut he desired. As the Brit continues his journey into combat sports, he steps into the world of MMA, taking on not just one opponent, but two, who even combined weigh less than the ex-Strongman.

Who are the Neffati Brothers

The Neffati brothers, Jamil and Jamel, are Polish-born TikTok influencers who now reside in the UK. The identical twins boast 19 million followers on the social media platform, posting videos frequently and have even made their way to TV screens as part of E4's Celebrity Coach Trip series in 2022.

The pair have already competed in an outlandish MMA event when they fought in a 2v2 contest. That event in Poland saw the twins compete against another set of twins, with the Neffati's taking a win over both opponents via stoppage.

The event this Friday, known as the World Freak Fight League, sees a number of unconventional match-ups, including a bout between a Stormzy and Ed Sheeran lookalike.

Eddie Hall's Transformation

The 36-year-old took to social media to show off his shape and discuss his training regime ahead of the fight this weekend. He has lost a lot of excess weight, now weighing in at 360lbs, boasting an impressive physique with his jacked figure.

The Strongman went on to share the steps he took to achieve this physique, including training twice a day, sleeping nine hours each night, and drinking 10 litres of water each day.

With Hall dropping to 360lbs, it still marks a momentous task for the influencer brothers, who combined weigh less than 300lbs themselves.