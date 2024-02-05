Highlights Eddie Hall recently gathered some of the very best fighters around the world from different sports to test their power on a punch machine.

The Strongman was joined by a UFC fighter, and a couple of kickboxers to test their power punches, their jabs, and their kicks.

The final results make for real interesting reading as Eddie Hall more than held his own against the professionals.

Retired Strongman Eddie Hall recently gathered some of the most dangerous men in combat sports together to find out which of them had the strongest punch.

Englishman Eddie Hall made his name by participating in Strongman competitions. He won the 2017 World’s Strongest Man and is also known for his incredible world-record-setting 500kg deadlift, which he achieved in 2016. At the time, it was a world record, but as we all know now, it has since been beaten by his fierce rival Hafthor Bjornsson, who incredibly managed to deadlift 501kg, albeit a lift that is surrounded in controversy.

Since retiring from competition, ‘The Beast’ has become a media personality and has launched his own YouTube channel called ‘Eddie Hall The Beast’, which currently has 2.86 million subscribers. He's also tried his hand at boxing, and he's about to make his debut in MMA as well later this month.

Eddie Hall vs Tom Aspinall in a power punch competition

In a recent video on his channel, Hall got hold of a boxing punch machine, typically found in arcades, and brought three fearsome fighters together to compete against him and see who had the most powerful punch.

Hall was joined by European kickboxing champion Jake Oakes, the reigning Glory heavyweight kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven, and Tom Aspinall, who recently became the interim UFC heavyweight champion after defeating Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 on the 11th of November 2023. Besides a TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes in July 2022, which was stopped due to an unfortunate knee injury suffered by the English fighter, Aspinall has steamrolled through the competition in the UFC, racking up seven dominant victories on his way to the interim championship.

The Salford-born MMA star now has his eyes set on defeating Jon Jones, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, in order to cement himself as the undisputed champion of his division, but will have to wait until the American recovers from an injury of his own.

Who had the most powerful punch

The popular arcade machine, which measures the power of punches, giving a score of up to 1,000, was put to the test by the four big hitters. After a number of attempts from each man, Aspinall managed to register a score of 888, but it was Eddie Hall who registered the overall high score, blowing away his competitors with a monstrous score of 901.

Who had the most powerful jab & kick

They then decided to test which of them had the most powerful jab, which was won by Verhoeven with an impressive score of 840 from a basic punch. Finally, Verhoeven suggested that they test to see who had the strongest kick, which turned out to be the biggest test of all for Eddie Hall, whose stocky frame made it difficult for him to even get his foot up to the punching bag. This contest was won by Jake Oates, who also registered a score of 840 with a thunderous kick.

The main thing to take away from this video is that it would be unwise to take a punch or kick from any of these men, if that wasn’t already clear before.

Tom Aspinall and Eddie Hall have collaborated on several YouTube videos recently, competing in other strength tests and offering a behind-the-scenes look at each of their training regimes. These videos can be found either on Hall’s channel or the ’Tom Aspinall Official’ YouTube channel.