Have you ever wondered what a professional boxer or a former World’s Strongest Man winner consumes in a day?

Well, thanks to Eddie “The Beast” Hall’s YouTube video, we can find out just how much they eat on a daily basis.

In his latest video, Eddie Hall collaborated with Tommy Fury on a day in the life, and they challenged each other to swap diets for the day.

Coming in at around 94/95kg, Fury weighs about 80kg less than Hall, who in his video, told the boxer that he weighed in at around 174kg.

Weighing almost double that of Fury, it isn’t hard to work out that his diet would contain a lot more food than Fury’s, or so you’d think.

Eddie Hall and Tommy Fury swap diets

Despite this, Fury seemed to be able to eat Hall’s diet without too much trouble, as their typical breakfast wasn’t too dissimilar.

It was at lunchtime where it was clear how different the two’s diets are. What is interesting is the amount of junk food that Fury consumes. Whilst Hall’s diet appeared to be somewhat healthy, with weighed amounts of steak, rice, and vegetables, Fury went with a Domino’s pizza and a whole box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

When thinking about what a professional athlete may consume to keep their body ready for optimal performances, these food options may not be the first thing you would think of to keep you in shape.

During the swap, Hall struggled to eat all eight doughnuts and instead was only able to consume three at the time, and had to save the rest for later. Tommy, on the other hand, was comfortably able to finish the meal Hall would usually consume at lunchtime.

Dinner time appeared to be a struggle for both athletes, with them both having to force the meals down them to achieve the challenge they had set for themselves at the start of the day.

The full intake for Eddie Hall & Tommy Fury

Breakfast:

Eddie Hall: Full English breakfast with A LOT of extras.

Tommy Fury: Full English breakfast with A LOT of extras.

Lunch:

Eddie Hall: 400g steak, 400g cooked rice, 250g vegetables. Half a family cheesecake.

Tommy Fury: Large chicken supreme Domino's Pizza with stuffed crust. 8 Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Dinner:

Eddie Hall: Calamari, meatballs, two fillet steaks, chips, seasonal vegetables, penne pasta, sticky toffee pudding.

Tommy Fury: Pumpkin tortellini, meatballs, triple chicken burger, hash brown, chips, penne pasta, double chocolate brownie with ice cream.

The video gave a great insight from a nutritional standpoint, and showed the audience how much each athlete consumes, and then ultimately burns off in the gym, to be the shape that they are, ready for their respective sports.

Fair play to Tommy Fury for being able to keep up with eating the amount of food that Eddie Hall, a man weighing almost double his weight consumes.

If anything, Tommy Fury appears to be able to stomach more!