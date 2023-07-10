The boxing punch machine is perhaps the best example of something you only really see on a lads holiday.

It is the ultimate means of proving you are the strongest in the group, and it tends to be you only ever see it in use when on holiday or after somebody has had a few beers.

That being said, you can’t argue with the results; the harder you hit, the higher you score, and some people can really hit!

Eddie Hall vs Tommy Fury

Who better to prove this than the combination of a professional boxer and a former winner of the World’s Strongest Man competition.

Taking a break from their more traditional training, Tommy Fury and Eddie Hall decided to hit the punch machine rather than the weights this time and the pair can both certainly pack a punch.

The duo began by discussing which aspects of the punch were most important for getting a good score and unfortunately guys, it doesn’t seem there is any particular cheat code for landing a good score if you simply punch the machine.

“Do you think it’s about speed, power, accuracy?” asked Hall.

“I think it’s everything combined, the power, the speed, the accuracy, the technique,” replied Fury.

There you have it, if you want to score well on the punch machine, you have to be good at punching, not ideal for those of us whose physical strength isn’t concentrated in the upper body.

That being said, if you block the laser that measures the punch quickly enough without even hitting the machine, then you can actually break the system and score very highly with minimum effort, but where’s the fun in that?

Eddie Hall & Tommy Fury punch machine

The pair began their sparring session with the machine with a few warm-up punches. Well, Fury did, Hall seemed wound-up from the get go as he took a short run-up to the machine before landing a sledgehammer.

In his first couple of attempts he hits the low 860s, just under the machine record of 882.

Next up, Fury takes a rather casual looking swing at the machine, and although he only scores 792, it is quite impressive how effortless he made such a respectable score look given that plenty of people couldn’t get near that even when giving it their all.

He then follows this up with a couple of more genuine attempts including an 871.

Finally, Hall has another few goes with the pair desperate to beat the machine high score.

After a couple of hits in the mid-800s, Hall charges at the machine and absolutely leathers it as the score rapidly flies to 900.

It really is some quite impressive punching.

What is even funnier, though, is that Fury also had a go at the machine using a less traditional method. That of the slap, and to be fair, he still clattered the machine with quite some force as he scored an impressive 776.

It was certainly a unique training session for the pair, but in the case of Tommy Fury, he’ll really be hoping that he can land some equally powerful punches in his next boxing match, which could easily be against YouTube star KSI.

Having beat fellow YouTuber Jake Paul last time out, Fury is looking to end YouTube boxing once and for all when he finally takes on the Brit.

For now, though, the war of words between the pair and comments of the two ducking each other continues.