Highlights Eddie Hall, the World's Strongest Man, is transitioning from strongman competition to combat sports, and will now be competing in MMA.

Hall's transformation from a heavyweight to a healthier weight for combat sports has allowed him to take on professional fights.

Martyn Ford, another strongman athlete, will also be competing in the same MMA tournament as Hall, and the two could potentially face each other in what would be one of the heaviest fights in history.

Eddie Hall has become one of the highest-profile athletes in the world following his rise to the pinnacle of strongman competition to become World's Strongest Man. This culminated in his transition to combat sports, where he took on fellow competitor Thor Bjornsson in a professional boxing fight, and was unfortunately dropped en route to a points defeat.

However, Hall has shown off his remarkable physique as he remains in shape and has announced that he will now compete in MMA in a four-fighter 'Finishers' competition in the 'XXL' division alongside fellow strongmen Martyn Ford, Brian Shaw and Mitchell Hooper. It could see him face long-term friend and fellow monster Ford in the cage, which would certainly be one of the heaviest fights in history.

We take a look at exactly how the two strongmen could match up ahead of a potentially mammoth MMA contest in February 2024...

Eddie Hall - size, background and fight record

'The Beast' became a professional strongman paying homage to his remarkable strength and incredible physique, which he took up full-time alongside becoming an influencer and famous athlete. His sensational rise reached its pinnacle in 2017 when he won the World's Strongest Man competition beating the likes of bitter rival Thor Bjornsson, after domestic success on the British and English stage.

It is fair to say Hall is built like a giant and a complete athletic monster standing at six feet four inches tall, which is not the biggest for a heavyweight in terms of height, but at his biggest he has weighed 433lb when he was competing in strongman competition which is remarkable. But he has since shed 40kg in a remarkable transformation to make a much healthier weight for his transformation to combat sports, where he has fought just once as a professional in the boxing ring.

It is expected he will weigh in at around 158kg, the point he hit for his boxing fight against Bjornsson, in which he was dropped to the canvas and was unfortunately defeated in 2022. It was his only professional meeting of any kind, whereas his rival had far more experience, but he will go into his potential MMA clash with Ford knowing that he could have the upper hand given his lessons he could have learned from his meeting with 'The Viking'.

Martyn Ford - size, background and fight record

Quite often referred to as 'The Scariest Man on The Planet', Ford has become both an incredible athlete and popular mainstream star with huge following on social media. Ford is a fitness freak standing at huge six feet 8 inches tall, having weighed over a massive 330lb at his heaviest. He is an athlete with several of his own business in relation to working out, but has also starred in several films due to his remarkable stature including Kingsman: The Golden Circle and many more.

Not only has Ford made his way into being a prominent figure in the fitness industry due to his incredible transformation, he has also become a name in the combat sports world despite never fighting due to his two failed debuts in both MMA and boxing. He was first set to make his bow in Polish promotion KSW, but it met its fate and was cancelled, before his high-profile boxing fight against fellow giant Iranian Hulk also collapsed.

Since then, he elected to move back to his original fitness regime, but he has always trained in MMA for several years outside official competition and has a wealth of experience away from competing in the cage. He has even been filmed working in UFC gyms across the continent as he contemplates a career in the sport, where he could now eventually come face-to-face with friend Hall.

How Eddie Hall and Martyn Ford compare

Hall and Ford of course, are quite evenly matched up given their background in strongman sports and fitness, but they both carry seprate advantages. The ex-Worlds Strongest Man certainly holds a weight advantage currently, although it is expected they will weigh in at a happy medium for the tournament, which could still be well above where they boxed, depending on their fighting contracts.

But one area of significant benefit to Ford will be in height where he stands five inches taller than his rival, who certainly didn't let that affect him during his boxing contest with Bjornsson. It will be an interesting battle particularly given Hall has much more experience of high pressure situations in tournament format, including as a strongman and in his boxing appearance. Although his 41-year-old rival has significant experience in Jiu-Jitsu and MMA, having trained for many more years in the field in comparison.

Tale of the Tape Eddie Hall Martyn Ford Height 6'3" 6'8" Weight (heaviest) 433lb (196.4kg) 330lb (149.6kg) Fight Record 0-1 (Boxing) 0-0 (MMA debut) Last Fight Thor Bjornsson (Exhibition in 2022) Iranian Hulk (2022, cancelled)

Everything the fighters have said about each other

Martyn Ford has made a series of comments about Hall on a good personal basis speaking with fondness about their relationship. The pair have regularly trained together and even produced content together based on fitness, so it will be a real shock to the system to see them potentially clash in the cage if they are able to progress beyond the eliminator.

Ford said last year: