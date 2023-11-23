Highlights Eddie Hall's son, at just 11 years old, impressively deadlifts 220.5lbs, showcasing incredible strength and potential for a future Strongman champion.

The video not only highlights the competitiveness of the sport but also portrays a heartwarming moment between father and son, emphasising the importance of discipline and dedication.

Training with his father, Eddie Hall, will undoubtedly provide invaluable lessons and guidance for Eddie's son, regardless of whether he chooses to pursue Strongman competitions or not.

If you know nothing about the world of weightlifting and Strongman competitions, there is a good chance you will know who Eddie Hall is. The man is a legend of the scene and is one of the few to have crossed over into mainstream notoriety due to his unbelievable achievements. The Brit, who was born in Newcastle-under-Lyme, has won 13 domestic medals in his career as well as being crowned the World's Strongest Man in 2017.

His 2016 world record setting deadlift of 500kg is really what put his name on the map in the mainstream world, and is still considered one of the greatest moments in Strongman history, despite fierce rival Hafhor Bjornsson technically breaking the record by lifting 501kg, but the controversy behind that is a story for another day.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Now, at the age of 35, Hall is long retired from competitions, although he did dip his toe into the boxing world, and is also apparently heading into the MMA world, and now spends his time working in the media and raising his family. When it comes to raising his young son, it seems that the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree.

RELATED: Eddie Hall shows off insane physique after announcing MMA debut fight

Eddie Hall's son completes impressive deadlift

Posting on his official Instagram account, Hall shared a picture of him and his son together in the gym, with a video also attached showcasing his teenage boy successfully deadlifting a huge amount! The video shows the young lad remarkably deadlifting 220.5lbs, as a proud Eddie looks on from the side.

For 11 years old, this is an insane achievement and shows that the genes in the Hall family are certainly strong. If this video is anything to go by, we may just be looking at a future Strongman champion, and with arguably the best teacher you could ask for by your side, there really should be no excuses for the lad! In all seriousness, though, this shows the incredible levels of dedication Eddie and his son both put into the sport they love.

Just because he is the son of a Strongman champion, that does not mean he hasn't had to work hard and dedicate his young life to doing what his Dad does. Besides the competitiveness of the sport, the video is heartwarming on a personal level too, showing a great moment between father and son. Sport can be a great way to bond and show your children how discipline and dedication are important life skills.

Read more: Eddie Hall taking a leg kick from a UFC heavyweight shows how much damage they do

Even if Eddie's boy chooses to go down a different path, he is sure to learn a huge amount from training with his father. In fact, Eddie didn't start competing in Strongman competitions himself until his late teens, and was actually a swimmer for most of his early childhood.

Video: Eddie Hall's son completes huge deadlift

With Eddie now having a considerably large online audience, there is sure to be keen interest in the progress of training his son, with the young lad destined for greatness in the Strongman world if he desires.

Eddie's YouTube channel is a great way to keep up with his life after retirement, with an update on his son's training definitely in the works after the interest shown by his fans online.