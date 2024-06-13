Highlights Eddie Hall's 11-year-old son Maximus is already showing signs of following in his father's footsteps with an insane 120kg deadlift.

To put that into perspective, that is more than the weight of heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury.

Hall, meanwhile, is fully focusing on his new career in MMA after successfully winning his debut fight via knockout.

Eddie Hall is known to many as the former World’s Strongest Man, with the Brit becoming the first-ever person to deadlift 500kg, doing so in 2016. The former Strongman-turned-fighter may have lifted his way into the history books, but his 11-year-old son Maximus is already coming after that record.

Despite being so young, Maximus already trains regularly with his dad at their local gym and is lifting some pretty serious numbers. In his most recent YouTube video, he deadlifted 120kg, which would put a lot of adults to shame, with this also being heavier than boxing great Tyson Fury, with the 6’9 heavyweight fighter weighing in at 118kg.

The comments on the video show just how shocked the viewers are by his performance, with one writing: “Your dad is the best teacher ever brother, keep it up, and you will be a champion one day,” while another put: “Dude, this kid is going to be a BEAST in a couple of years.”

Video: Eddie Hall's Son Deadlifts 120KG

With so many years ahead of him, the path is clear for Maximus to follow in his dad’s footsteps and claim the Strongest Man title, with Eddie already moving onto a new career path since his retirement in 2017.

Eddie Hall's Career After Strongman Competitions

He began training as a boxer, but after losing to Hafthor Bjornsson in a fierce encounter, he decided to try his hand in the world of MMA. In a video that has gone viral in recent weeks, Eddie can be seen competing at the World Freak Fight, taking on two fighters at the same time. He faced TikTok twins Jamil and Jamel Neffati, with Hall polishing them off in the same round, picking one up and slamming him on the floor before delivering a powerful right hook KO.

Following on from his debut at the King Georges Hall in Blackburn, he now wants to fight ex-Strongman Mariusz Pudzianowski, saying: “I think someone like Mariusz Pudzianowski, he’s got 20 years experience in the game. He’s still a big guy, still very strong, and he is a hard b****d. There’s no denying that he is very hard. I think the fans want to see a ‘World’s Strongest Man’ vs ‘World’s Strongest Man’, so there we go. If someone can bring the right deal to the table, I know Mariusz is game, he’s always in my inbox sending me fighting emojis, so maybe this is it.”

Pudzianowski is a five-time World's Strongest Man winner and has 27 MMA fights under his belt, with an impressive record of 17–9, 1 NC. It is unclear yet whether Maximus will want to follow the whole career path that his father has embarked on, but it is fair to say that he is learning under the right man and is certainly on the right track.