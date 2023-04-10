A new video has been posted on Eddie “The Beast” Hall’s YouTube channel which sees him link up with boxer Tommy Fury in a day in the life swap.

The former World’s Strongest Man winner teamed up with boxer and reality TV star Fury to swap diets, workouts, and more, but it’s one clip from the video that has got everybody talking.

The clip involves both men administering hits to each other in a test of their strength. Hall went first, and once Fury was set up with his chest protector on, the former went on to punch the latter multiple times, with each hit getting stronger.

Eddie Hall punches Tommy Fury

Once Hall was at about 60-70% strength, Fury started getting pushed back, showing the force with which Hall was jabbing him at.

The two then swapped, and Tommy gave some forceful punches towards Hall.

Weighing almost 80kg heavier than his counterpart, Hall decided he wanted Fury to have a go at his chest… this time, however, without the protective guard to cover him.

“Let’s go without [the chest guard], this is where the real test is,” Hall said to Fury.

Fury obliged, but not before he questioned whether he actually wanted to go ahead with it: “Are you sure?"

Hall’s response: “This is gold dust man.”

Video: Tommy Fury punches Eddie Hall full power

Hall made sure to direct Fury to the area in which he had to aim his punches at. Fury then gave him a few low power hits to warm things up, before administering the final big blow.

In fairness to Hall, aside from taking some deep breaths after clearly being winded, he didn’t show any other signs of pain.

Instead, he referenced to how the punches had made the food he had consumed prior to this move around in his stomach.

“That has really just brought everything up for me.”

Tommy Fury, on the other hand, showed no signs of sympathy. He found the whole ordeal hilarious and laughed for a good few seconds, before giving credit to The Beast on what he had just achieved. “I don’t know how he’s doing it, I just don’t know how he’s doing it…someone grab him a bucket real quick.”

It wasn’t long before Hall’s body started to react through quite a few belches, before having to hold on to the punch bag beside him to hold himself up.

Hall went on to credit Fury’s punches in a compliment to return the favour, saying: “Fair play man. That was some power in that man, Jesus.”

The camera quickly cut to the next scene, so it is unknown whether Eddie did require the bucket that Fury had indicated he may have needed after taking such a hit without any protection.

What do you think? Was this ‘gold dust’ for Eddie Hall, or just plain and utter madness?