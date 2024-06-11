Highlights Eddie Hall made headlines around the world over the weekend after winning his MMA debut.

Hall has undergone a dramatic body transformation since moving into combat sports.

The Brit has shed more than five stone since retiring from strongman competition.

Eddie Hall went viral on Friday night after making his MMA debut under bizarre circumstances. The 36-year-old former World's Strongest Man took on TikTok influencers, the Neffati Brothers, in a two-on-one fight and made quite the impression.

Hall hit one of the brothers with a spectacular slam in the third round, before knocking the same individual out cold with a huge right hand. It was a devastating finish on a night that was the culmination of several years' worth of hard work from the Brit.

Eddie Hall's Outrageous Body Transformation Prior to His MMA Debut

'The Beast' was in unreal shape

Shortly after retiring from the strongman circuit, Hall tipped the scales at a massive 433 pounds (nearly 31 stone). For his recent MMA debut, he weighed in at 360 pounds (just under 26 stone).

Hall's dramatic weight loss has coincided with his move into combat sports. He shed a significant number of pounds for his much-anticipated boxing match with Thor Bjornsson in March 2022, coming into that bout at 348lbs.

Although he ultimately went on to lose the contest by unanimous decision, Hall did manage to show his potential as a striker by knocking Bjornsson down in the second round. Just over two years later, he was back in competitive action against the Neffati Brothers, this time weighing in at 360 pounds.

Despite putting on 12 pounds in comparison to his fight with Bjornsson, Hall looked in magnificent shape, with clearly visible abs as he stepped on the scales.

Hall posted an image of his new physique on Instagram before the fight and broke down his daily routine for his followers. In a wholesome touch, he also highlighted the importance of spending time with his family.

"[At]165kg / 360lbs [is] the best I’ve ever felt. Things I’m doing to look, feel & perform at my very best: 1. 10+ litres of water a day with (Hydro). 2. Eating lots of meat, eggs & vegetables 3. Eat fermented foods (cottage cheese). 4. Sleep 9+ hrs a night (Big Z sleep aid) 5. Supplements (Whey/Recover + Big D). 6. Train twice a day (cardio & weights) 7. Spending time with my family."

When you compare the photo above to images of Hall during his strongman days, you get a true sense of just how much progress the former champion has made since his retirement.

Eddie Hall's Next Move In MMA

Having sent social media into meltdown after his first fight, Hall is now in negotiations to take on 27-fight (17-9-0-1) MMA veteran and five-time World's Strongest Man champion Mariusz Pudzianowski.

Hall spoke about the proposed clash in an Instagram post. "Talks are in motion and to be honest, I’m bricking it. Which is totally fine - Mariusz is strong and also has 15+ years experience in the MMA game. But I’m game. One thing is for sure, I’ll come in with two biceps and fully prepared for a bloodbath. Training starts next week. May the highest bidder please step forward."