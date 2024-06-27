Highlights Saudi Arabia have been tipped to launched a £4 billion takeover of boxing.

Eddie Hearn has responded to recent rumours that Saudi Arabian investment in boxing could hugely change the landscape of the sport as we know it. Reports have suggested that Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh is interested in purchasing several promotional companies, including Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, Queensberry Promotions, Premier Boxing Champions and Top Rank. The ultimate goal would be to create a new boxing league, funded by the Gulf state’s enormous wealth.

Led by Alalshikh, Saudi Arabia had become a major player in the sport over the last few years, with virtually every major fight taking place in Riyadh, the country’s capital city. This includes Anthony Joshua’s last two bouts and the heavyweight unification clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk last month. The proposed Saudi-run league would see 200 fighters split into 12 weight categories, similar to how the UFC operates.

What Eddie Hearn Had to Say About the Rumoured Saudi Takeover of Boxing

Hearn has worked closely with the country on a number of events

Hearn addressed the rumours in an interview with The MMA Hour, admitting: "Some of what was reported had substance, some of what was reported didn’t. I think His Excellency’s plans for the sport are incredibly exciting, incredibly ambitious and also very smart. I think he sees a world where boxing can come together to make the best fights more consistently, which would be tremendous news for the sport and tremendous news for fight fans.

"There’s a lot of work that goes into something like this, but if anyone’s capable of doing it, it’s his excellency and Saudi Arabia. It would be unwise of me to comment too much, only that I am open to all conversations that benefit the sport, the fighters, the fans and our company."

When asked whether he would be open to selling Matchroom Boxing for the right price, Hearn replied: "For me, it’s not just about the money, it’s about the strategy and the opportunity, and it’s about the fun. If there’s an opportunity to create history and legacy in the sport and really change the face of it, and have fun week in, week out, then I’m all ears." He added: “I’m always open to evolving and looking for different opportunities."

Hearn Has Already Sold a Partial Stake in Matchroom Boxing

As part of his chat with host Ariel Helwani, Hearn stated that he and his father, Barry, had already completed an "investment deal" involving the company and would be looking to float it on the stock exchange in the next three to five years. Interestingly, he also suggested that the company's future would be influenced by what is in the best interests of boxing.

"It's about the fun. If there's an opportunity to create history and legacy in the sport and really change the face of it, having fun week-after-week, then I'm all ears. But I also love what we do [now]."

Alalshikh has already presided over a piece of boxing history in his relatively brief involvement with the sport, having played a key role in putting together the Fury vs Usyk fight that saw an undisputed heavyweight champion crowned from the first time in 25 years.

Saudi Arabia will also fund Anthony Joshua's upcoming bout with Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium - which could see a record-breaking 100,000 fans in attendance in September. It will ultimately be for history to judge the impact of Saudi investment in boxing, but it has changed the sport over the last few years and looks set to continue to do so into the future.