Since the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight was announced earlier this year, the combat sports community — and even the entire sports world — have had strong opinions about this fight one way or another. Many believe this is an unfair fight as Tyson is 58-years-old, while others are trying to manifest an outcome that sees a knockout victory from ‘Iron Mike’ to shut up Paul once and for all.

What is true, is that on November 15 inside AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, we will see if Tyson can turn back the clock or if the ‘Problem Child’ will continue to make memes out of legendary fighters. In a recent interview, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn did not hold back from how he feels about this professional fight.

Eddie Hearn is Disgusted with Tyson vs Paul

Famed promoter says he’d never promote a fight of this nature

Even though Hearn worked alongside Paul to produce the biggest fight in women’s boxing history a few years back, between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, the seasoned promoter hasn’t believed in Paul as a high-level boxer from the jump:

Now, with a few more fights under his belt, Paul is looking at Tyson as his toughest test to date, but Hearn thinks otherwise. The British promoter thinks it’s a money grab and an easy fight for the 27-year-old YouTuber. When talking with the DailyMail.com, Hearn protested the fight altogether:

“Anyone who thinks (Tyson) should be in the ring right now either doesn’t have his best interests at heart or is an idiot, Mike Tyson left the sport of boxing – which was, what, 20 years ago. I don’t know, something like that. He was shot to pieces. You honestly think a fighter who was shot to pieces 20 years ago should now be coming back? I mean, I know he is only fighting Jake Paul, but it doesn’t matter. Jake Paul’s a powerful kid. He trains everyday. He can punch. I get it. I get the business. I’m not criticizing them, but for me, no thank you, not in a million years.”

Jake Paul Says No Backup Fighter Needed

Paul is confident that Tyson will make the walk on November 15

Paul is coming off a dominant performance over former UFC welterweight turned bare-knuckle boxer, Mike Perry. The former MMA fighter served as a backup fighter for the July 20, which was originally scheduled to be Tyson-Paul. The fight was rescheduled to later this year after Tyson was forced to pull out due to a major health concern.

Tyson’s withdrawal from the July date gave doubters that much more fuel and made many people question the fight’s legitimacy even more. Should Paul have another backup fighter for their November date? The ‘Problem Child’ spoke with TMZ about this: