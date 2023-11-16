Highlights Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren, the biggest promoters in boxing, have had a long-standing rivalry but are now working together to promote Anthony Joshua's fight with Otto Wallin on December 23.

The collaboration between Hearn and Warren was brought about by the involvement of Saudi Arabia, who are funding the event, and there are hopes that this partnership will lead to future fights between Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Despite their past animosity, Hearn and Warren recently had a backstage meeting.

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren have been thrust into one of the most deep-rooted rivalries in sport, as arguably the two biggest promoters in boxing. Warren has been around for significantly longer than Hearn, but has always been a huge rival of Matchroom Boxing since Eddie's dad Barry was at the helm in a previous golden era for the sport.

The pair of boxing kingpins have never met in person but have regularly exchanged jibes over a number of topics, but most notably in recent years over the emergence of British heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Fights have regularly collapsed between both the two huge stars and other fighters on each respective promotion, but it appears a rift is healing as the pair will promote Joshua's clash with Otto Wallin together on December 23.

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren to promote Anthony Joshua event

A historic rivalry for the ages, which may have finally been downplayed by Frank Warren's son George, came to the forefront of the sport in London, after it was announced that Queensberry Promotions would help stage the huge card featuring Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder on December 23. The pair were brought together by the mega money of Saudi Arabia, who have already promoted Tyson Fury's stunning contest against Francis Ngannou during which he was knocked down but narrowly picked up the win.

It is hoped that the intervention of the Middle East, with significant backing around the Riyadh Festival, will be able to then stage Joshua v Wilder next year which could also be helped out by Warren who could put some of his fighters on another big undercard. It will be hoped that down the line if Fury is to get through his upcoming clash with Oleksandr Usyk, for which he will earn a huge purse next year, that a deal can finally reached for the Brits to do battle.

Rarely have events been co-promoted by these two outfits, especially not a card of this magnitude, which also features the likes of Daniel Dubois, Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Dmitry Bivol. Relations appear to have improved enough to negotiate, and fans will hope that the depth of cards can be increased, and a model similar to the UFC can start to be adopted.

Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn's backstage meeting

A press conference was called in London at the OVO Wembley Arena yesterday, where Warren and Hearn were finally going to be in the same room as each other and meet for the first time. The pair greeted each other awkwardly on stage and promoted their own fighters talking at the right times, including Hearn when he questioned Joshua to preview his upcoming test against Wallin.

The pair were then even seen smiling together during the face-offs, even despite the re-emergence of the old Anthony Joshua as he got angry with Wallin's comments during their staredown. A public handshake never did take place, although it was later uncovered that the pair held a meeting backstage which has since been recalled by both legendary promoters.

Hearn told iFL TV:

"We had a meeting with George and Frank and it was like look 'almost like rivalry aside let's not muck up this opportunity'. It wasn't awkward at all. He then added in a later huddle: "I’m not sure I’m on the Christmas card list but if it benefits Matchroom and for him if it benefits Queensberry, I don’t think we are going to jeopardize this opportunity. They’re just like ‘this is what we’d like to happen, let’s go and make it happen’. They expect there to be no friction between us, and they will get their way.”

Warren then spoke from his side, telling reporters: