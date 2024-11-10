Eddie Hearn has explained why Anthony Joshua won't be getting an immediate rematch with Daniel Dubois for the IBF Heavyweight Championship, revealing that he had to have a brutally honest conversation with the former two-time world titleholder.

Joshua suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of 'Dynamite' who put him down on the canvas multiple times, before stopping him in the fifth-round at Wembley Stadium in September. Despite the one-sided nature of the defeat, a rematch was always likely, with Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh keen to stage the second meeting in Saudi Arabia on the 22nd of February next year.

It was a date that Joshua initially wanted to make too. However, while speaking to Boxing News, his promoter, Eddie Hearn, went into detail on why that date was never a realistic possibility.

Eddie Hearn Reveals 'Awkward Phone Call' With Anthony Joshua Over Dubois Rematch

Joshua's team didn't believe he could be ready to fight in February

"We had a very awkward call with 'AJ' and his medical team. He wanted to fight in February and basically was told 'there is no way you can start camp and be 100% for February, physically'.

"There’s nothing major. There’s two or three issues that he had a little bit in camp but also after the fight as well. And they said you need to come back in May-June and he didn’t want to do it. He wanted to fight in February, but unfortunately we kind of had to overrule him on this and say no because we can’t afford not to get this right."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Joshua's fifth-round loss to Dubois marked the earliest stoppage defeat of his career.

Hearn then revealed that he directly addressed 'AJ', hitting him with a harsh dose of reality in a 12-word statement:

"If you get beaten again, you have to seriously consider your future."

Joshua has lost four times in his professional career. Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk (twice) had previously beaten the Watford man before he was demolished by Dubois in London. At 35 years old, Hearn knows that a second setback against Dubois is not an option.

"We've got one last chapter in this career that we need to make sure we get 100% spot on. So when he comes back in May or June or whenever that’s gonna be, you've got to be physically and mentally 100% ready. He wants to rematch Daniel so bad."

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois first fight punch stats Fighter Total punches Total jabs Power punches Anthony Joshua 32/117 18/82 14/35 27.4% 22% 40% Daniel Dubois 79/196 30/100 49/96 40.3% 30% 51%

With Joshua effectively out of action until the summer, Dubois is reportedly ready to make a voluntary defence of his IBF crown, denying 'AJ' the chance of an immediate rematch. Per Boxing Scene, the governing body has given the green light for him to fight in February - and promoter Frank Warren has previously hinted that the likes of Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker are among names being considered as potential challengers.

Should Dubois lose his title in February, then 'AJ' may well choose to target a fight with the new champion, meaning that a rematch with 'Triple D' is far from certain even later in the year.