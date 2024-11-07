As the boxing year winds down, two heavyweight clashes await the eyes of fans around the world, with Jake Paul set to face off against Mike Tyson, and Tyson Fury getting his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, in what are two bouts that couldn't be more dissimilar, yet both with their own respective intrigue.

A year that has had many memorable fights, it comes at a cost for those involved, with British promoter, Eddie Hearn, who operates alongside Matchroom Boxing, more so than anyone having a hit-and-miss year.

A man who knows more about these boxers than most, Hearn has come out and revealed who he believes are the top five pound-for-pound boxers around right now, with names like Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Artur Beterbiev missing the cut!

5 Dmitry Bivol

Professional boxing record: 23-1

Coming in at fifth on Hearn's list is Bivol, a light heavyweight emanating from the combat sports hot spot of Russia. Carrying a 23-1 record, his loss came in his recent fight against the aforementioned Beterbiev, a loss that saw his opponent become the first undisputed light heavyweight champion since 2002. A night to forget for Bivol, it isn't a fight that has affected his stock, with his previous bouts against the likes of Malik Zanad and Gilberto Ramirez showing he can take down undefeated fighters. A well travelled boxer, having fought in America, England, and Saudi Arabia, Bivol handles pressure better than most, and he will be looking to bounce back in 2025.

Dmitry Bivol's professional record (as of 07/11/24) 24 fights 23 wins 1 loss By knockout 12 0 By decision 11 1

4 Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez

Professional boxing record: 20-0

The youngest entrant on Hearn's list is the 24-year-old super flyweight, Rodriguez. Having debuted in 2017 at just 17 years old, Bam has maintained an unbeaten record throughout his young, yet experienced career, with a 20-0 record padding an excellent boxing CV. The current WBC world super flyweight champion, he has held the title for over two years, with three defences under his belt and a fourth set to happen before the end of the year. As a fighter, Bam is known for the power in his left hand, with 13 knockouts to his name. At just a young age, and always looking to fight, Rodriguez will be a mainstay in boxing conversations for years to come.

Jesse Rodriguez' professional record (as of 07/11/24) 20 fights 20 wins 0 losses By knockout 13 0 By decision 7 0

3 Naoya Inoue

Professional boxing record: 28-0

A man who has held multiple world championships in four different weight classes, the third on Hearn's list is Japan's Inoue. Having fought from light flyweight to super bantamweight, he finds himself in esteemed company as being only one of three fighters to have become an undisputed champion in two different weight classes. Having fought his first bout in 2012 at the legendary Korakuen Hall in Japan, his most recent fight against TJ Doheny took the Japanese fighter to 28-0, with 25 of those coming through knockouts. Tending not to step outside of Japan for his fights, he has rarely dipped his toes into America and England, with the current IBF, WBC, and WBO world super bantamweight champion making himself a must-see boxer.

Naoya Inoue's professional record (as of 07/11/24) 28 fights 28 wins 0 losses By knockout 25 0 By decision 3 0

2 Terence Crawford

Professional boxing record: 41-0

Finding himself as the runner-up on Hearn's best pound-for-pound list is America's Terence Crawford, a welterweight who boasts a staggering career record of 41-0. The 37-year-old is the current WBC and WBO world welterweight champion, as well as the WBO interim world super welterweight champion, with lengthy WBO world light and super light heavyweight reigns proceeding his current accolades. Part of an elite three, alongside Inoue, Crawford has won undisputed champion status in two different weight classes in his career, with his consistency being a commendable quality of the American, having fought every year since his debut in 2008. A complete boxer who can fight southpaw, as well as orthodox, his elite counter-punching and power sees him stand out as one of the boxers around today.

Terence Crawford's professional record (as of 07/11/24) 41 fights 41 wins 0 losses By knockout 31 0 By decision 10 0

1 Oleksandr Usyk

Professional boxing record: 22-0