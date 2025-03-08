Rumors that Matchroom, a British powerhouse in sport, could float on the stock exchange go back years. Even in 2023, Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn said in Sport Business: "Ultimately, we will float this business and the timeframe that it takes will depend on how aggressive we are."

Fast-forward two years and speculation of selling Matchroom remains. Speaking to iFL this week, Hearn commented on the possibility that the company goes from private hands, to the public domain. "If it was to ever end," Hearn said, "I'd like it to end with us."

Related Eddie Hearn Reacts to UFC's Dana White's Decision to Enter Boxing Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn, has finally reacted to the news that Dana White will enter the sport alongside Turki Alalshikh.

The boxing promoter has been a significant player in the sport for over a decade