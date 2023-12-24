Highlights Deontay Wilder suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Joseph Parker in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, unable to score a knockout as usual.

After the fight, Eddie Hearn criticised Wilder's performance, stating the future for Anthony Joshua is not with him.

Joshua responded to Wilder's loss by dominating Otto Wallin and now aims to become a three-time heavyweight world champion.

Last night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Deontay Wilder suffered a damning defeat at the hands of Joseph Parker, losing via unanimous decision after a tentative performance saw him unable to score the knockout that we are so accustomed to seeing.

In the immediate aftermath of the shock result, Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn, who before the fight was heavily rumoured to be making a two-fight deal in 2024 between the Brit and Doctor Sleep, gave a damning blow on the prospect of a mega-fight between the two Goliaths, claiming that 'the future is not Deontay Wilder' for Anthony Joshua when speaking to TNT sport.

"I'm just going to go and vomit, and I'll be back in 20 seconds. Nah, I mean look, we all know what we are working towards, but I said it in the buildup; I don't rate him. I mean, listen, Joseph [Parker] did everything right tonight; Wilder had no idea, no clue; he lost 120-108; he lost every round; and he's there in front of the referee in the end, putting his hand up, saying I've won the fight. He's not right. I mean, that's the reality; it was the most one-sided heavyweight fight I've seen.

"He had no power in the back end of the fight. Listen, it's ruined our plans; we still gotta win now. We got to go back into the changing room and let Joshua know that Deontay Wilder has just lost to Joseph Parker, so we gotta focus on that; the future is not Deontay Wilder. If anyone's going to ruin the plans, I'm delighted for Joseph Parker and Andy Lee, big, was it an upset? I don't know, but I said before, this guy has never beaten an elite heavyweight."

Video: Eddie Hearn totally destroys Deontay Wilder

Beating the dangerous and tricky Cuban Luis Ortiz twice, Deontay Wilder has, of course, beaten a top-level heavyweight, but the performance last night will inevitably bring up questions over the 38-year-old's resume and whether he can replicate the same level of performance that saw him win and successfully defend his WBC heavyweight title 10 times.

Eddie Hearn on how Wilder's loss would impact Joshua

When further questioned over the impact of Deontay Wilder's perplexing performance and result, Hearn gave his assessment on whether it could affect Joshua's mentality coming into the main event against Otto Wallin, stating: "Honestly, like, the TV is not on in the room, they're preparing to do a job on Otto Wallin and then after that you're about to see what I believe in this mood, with this camp, is the best heavyweight in the world, I'm looking for a statement, and I'll go in there now, and I'll tell him now let's go and show them what a real heavyweight looks like, because he's leagues above Deontay Wilder, but that's all irrelevant, that's history, we must win this fight and after that [Wilder loss] I'm nervous."

However, there was no need for nerves from Hearn, as Joshua responded decisively, dominating Wallin in the main event and finishing the Swedish fighter on his stool at the end of the fourth round.

Now, the mouthwatering prospect of seeing two of the biggest hitters in boxing going head-to-head seems to be dead in the water, as Hearn has now confirmed that Joshua's camp have their sights set elsewhere, saying: "We signed for Wilder; he lost tonight. Maybe it's a blessing because AJ wants to become a three-time heavyweight world champion. It's going to be AJ vs. Hrgovic for the world title."