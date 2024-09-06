Former undisputed heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has reached the pinnacle of boxing and aims to accomplish that amazing feat once again in 2025, but the Briton was unsure about his boxing future following his losses to current heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

The Ukrainian champion has proven that his skill and winning ways are no fluke as we saw the undersized heavyweight hand Tyson Fury his first career loss back in May. Though Joshua and his team were on the fence after being outclassed, he stayed in the gym and is stepping in to face Daniel Dubois later this month on a winning streak and full of confidence.

Eddie Hearn Talks About Joshua’s Future

The forthcoming promoter shared how many more times we may see ‘AJ’

Joshua has faced a few valleys in his career, but has been able to be extremely resilient and bounce back to greater heights each time. When the Brit was stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr, he won the rematch with pure execution of technique. And after losing to Usyk multiple times, he has put together his longest win streak in over five years.

Now, the towering Joshua is one dominant win away from the biggest fight of his life, possibly the biggest heavyweight showdown in the last 25-years, but a few years back, the British fighter was at a crossroads. When speaking with talkSPORT, Hearn revealed that the back-to-back losses to Usyk were a real gut shot to the team and that Joshua’s future was uncertain, but after winning four-straight fights, ‘AJ’ is full steam ahead for about a half-dozen more fights:

"Everything changes after every fight, but I think I've never seen him enjoy boxing so much. The preparation, the team. It's simple but effective. I think he's really found his rhythm with Ben [Davison] and the camp there. And I think if you look back after the Oleksandr Usyk fights you might have said, 'How many more fights? Three? Five?' Well we've had four since then and now we're saying five [more fights] still. It's always fight by fight."

Eddie Hearn Predicts Joshua vs Dubois

We’re inching closer to one of the biggest fights of the year as Joshua is looking to make it five-straight victories and secure his spot as the number one contender to challenge for the undisputed heavyweight title. Standing in ‘AJ’s way will be the younger and powerful Dubois. He may not have as much popularity as the former champ, but he understands what a win would do for his career.

The heat is real between these two heavy hitters:

If either man can put out the other’s lights on such a massive stage, then we will have the table set for a mega-fight between Joshua-Dubois and Usyk-Fury in 2025. Though ‘AJ’ is favored to win this win, promoter Eddie Hearn isn’t looking at underestimating the B-side as a threat:

"This is a very dangerous fight, but it's a great fight. As it gets closer I think people are starting to realise. People in boxing know what a great fight it is, but I think the general consensus is, 'Oh, AJ's a massive favourite.' I think he is a favourite, but if you look at people's assessment within boxing. Obviously, they're much more skewed towards it being a 50/50 than maybe the man on the street who doesn't know a great deal about Dubois and the run that he's on. I think they're both in absolutely prime form but I do make Anthony the favourite in the fight."