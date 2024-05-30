Highlights Eddie Hearn has explained why heavyweight sensation Oleksandr Usyk should be stripped of the IBF heavyweight title.

It was recently revealed that the Ukrainian would likely be stripped of the belt by the IBF.

However, Usyk has since launched a desperate plea to keep a hold of his undisputed title ahead of the rematch with Tyson Fury.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has explained why heavyweight sensation Oleksandr Usyk should be stripped of the IBF heavyweight title.

It was recently revealed that the Ukrainian would likely be stripped of the belt by the IBF for his rematch with Tyson Fury, due to the fact that Filip Hrgovic is a mandatory challenger - who first earned the spot two years ago.

Hrgovic is scheduled to face Daniel Dubois on the 1st of June and there was some possibility that the vacant IBF world title might be on the line.

The winner of that bout will face off against Anthony Joshua in September at Wembley Stadium, with 'AJ' eyeing up his own route to the IBF title.

That said, a huge spanner has been thrown in the works. IBF president Daryl Peoples confirmed to Lance Pugmire that Usyk has requested to keep the belt in a major blow to Hrgovic, Dubois and AJ's title hopes.

It looks like Usyk might get his wish ahead of the rematch with Fury. The Ukrainian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he defeated 'The Gypsy King.'

Related Boxing schedule 2024: Every Major Fight All major fights, dates, results and how to stream. Including Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Oleksandr Usyk, KSI and Jake Paul.

Eddie Hearn Questions IBF's Decision to Allow Usyk to Retain his Heavyweight Title

Usyk will go head-to-head with Fury again later this year

The Matchroom boxing chief, Hearn, has insisted it's 'not fair' on Hrgovic as the promoter has heard that there'll be an exception for Usyk to keep hold of his IBF belt for the rematch.

Speaking on the Chris Mannix YouTube channel, Hearn said: "My understanding is, there's already been an exception [with IBF allowing Usyk to keep his belt for the rematch with Fury]. I get both sides of the argument.

"You really don't want the belts to be fragmented, but you've got a guy [Filip Hrgovic] who has been ordered ages ago and has been waiting and waiting and waiting.

"So, it was my understanding that the Fury-Usyk fight took place on the condition that the winner had to fight Hrgovic with no exceptions. I don't think that's going to happen next week [by June 1st] for Hrgovic-Dubois for that to be on the line.

"But maybe the winner of that has AJ next in line for the IBF. We have to wait and see. But you can't ignore your mandatory challenger for two or three years.

"I get the whole idea of, 'Yeah, it's great to have an undisputed champion.' But what if the shoe is on the other foot, and you're this guy [Hrgovic] that's been mandatory, and now he goes out and beats Dubois? "He's told, 'You can't get your title shot until the summer of 2025. It's not fair. I get both sides of the argument, but I do expect the IBF belt to come vacant, but it's very unlikely for next Saturday."

Hearn admitted that the rematch between Fury and Usyk was unfair on Hrgovic, but insisted it was the right fight to make. "There should be a rematch because it was a great fight. We had Usyk winning the fight," he added.

"I had it tight, and some had it a little wider, but still a close, competitive fight. He [Usyk] probably thinks he can win the rematch, which I think he's the favourite to do."

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Rematch Confirmed

Fans will have to wait a little longer than originally planned

His Excellency, Turki Alalshikh, has confirmed that the rematch is being planned for the 21st of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

An immediate rematch was a contractual clause agreed to when Fury and Usyk agreed to meet for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world - and Alalshikh has already booked the contest to kick off the latest edition of Riyadh Season.

Speaking to ESPN, His Excellency called Fury vs Usyk the "crown jewel of his efforts" to rebuild the sport of boxing and declared that he plans to stage the rematch on either the 12th or 13th of October this year.

However, that'll now not be the case, with the mouthwatering rematch now taking place in December, serving as an early Christmas present for boxing fans.

Taking to X - formerly known as Twitter - Alalshikh tweeted: "The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024 during Riyadh Season.

"The world will watch another historical fight again...Our commitment to boxing fans continues...We hope you enjoy it."