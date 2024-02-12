Eddie Hearn, one of the faces of modern day combat sports, respects and admires what Dana White has engineered as the face of the UFC. And while White, who is well-known for his deep passion for boxing and has actually teased starting his own promotion, it may be a tall order because of the lack of direct control he would have.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, the very honest Eddie Hearn talked about how boxing is run so differently than the UFC, and why this could be a reason Dana White continues to put on the biggest MMA fights instead of dealing with the extra negotiating variables that are woven into boxing’s DNA.

Eddie Hearn's challenges in boxing

The UFC contrasts with how they operate in comparison to boxing

Hearn doesn’t think it would be an easy task for the UFC’s CEO to go from his tightly managed roster to the looseness that is fighter negotiations in boxing. White has done an incredible job at turning the UFC brand into a NFL or NBA, where the league is the end all be all for MMA fighters. He told GIVEMESPORT.COM:

“I think where he'd struggle is the lack of control. The reason their business is so successful, and I'm very envious of it, is fighters sign a central contract. And it's not just a case of you do as you're told, but you are told who you are fighting and the day, and ‘we'll see you there’. No arguments, no re-negotiations. You know what the number says in your contract? Good luck. Not, ‘oh, I'm not fighting him’. Or ‘you'd have to speak to my advisor’, or ‘I want to share at a gate’, or ‘I want this’.”

Read more: Dana White net worth 2023 including UFC earnings, salary

Eddie Hearn on UFC's 'excellent' business model

Only a handful of UFC fighters have enough leverage to make demands

For the most part, the UFC has a firm grasp of their athletes' schedule. Their model is clear: take the fights you are offered, win the fights you are offered, promote yourself to the best of your abilities and you will be a superstar. There are some outliers as well, and Hearn isn’t obtuse to the fact that some UFC fighters like Conor McGregor have bent the rules when it comes to the negotiation portion of the sport, and rightfully so:

“Sometimes that probably comes with a Conor McGregor, or a big superstar, but I'm very envious of the fact that [Dana] could just say, ‘alright, you versus you. That's the fight. See you there’, and then just go out and announce it. And I think he’d struggled to come to terms with that lack of control that you have in boxing.”

Hearn, an extremely savvy business person, did, however, leave the door open to the possibility of joining forces with White, which would be a combat sports kingdom of sorts, saying: