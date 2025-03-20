Eddie Hearn won't be placing a bet on the upcoming stadium fight between Conor Benn, and the boxer's arch rival Chris Eubank Jr.

Hearn, who represents Benn, has been champing at the bit to book a bout between Benn and Eubank as the pair have gone back and forth, online and off, for years, in a boxing rivalry that predates their pro careers as their famous fathers, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr, engaged in a two-fight series in the 1990s, which Eubank prevailed in due to a one win and one draw scoreline.

Now, Benn has the chance to equalize, and, sensing the confidence of the Matchroom camp, Eubank suggested they put their money where their mouths are — $127,000 of it (£100,000). But it's a bet Hearn won't take, he said.

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn's professional boxing records (as of 20/03/25) Chris Eubank Jr Conor Benn Fights 37 23 Wins 34 23 Losses 3 0

Eddie Hearn Appeared to Previously Suggest a 'Bigger Bet'

Now, he says he can't