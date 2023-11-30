Highlights Eddie Hearn defies fitness myths, claiming it's never too late for men in their 40s to hit the gym and prioritise physical health.

Hearn transformed his physique by cutting out alcohol gradually, despite the teasing that comes with going sober.

Hearn's food choices have changed significantly, and he emphasises the importance of intrinsic motivation and the support of friends in achieving fitness goals.

Eddie Hearn, the chairman of Matchroom Sport, has revealed the secrets to getting jacked in your 40s after posting a new photo of his physique on his official Instagram account, and it's safe to say he is looking insanely jacked right now.

A photo of Hearn in the best shape of his life has caught the attention of boxing fans on Instagram, with the post accompanied by the caption: “Work never stops even after the shoot.” Aged 44, the promoter can be seen flexing his huge shoulders and ripped biceps for the camera, grinning at his insane achievement. Despite some fabrications about the use of steroids on social media, Hearn can vouch for himself when it comes to sizing up.

Eddie Hearn's life change and fitness push

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, he revealed why his mid-life shred was so crucial, and how to follow in his footsteps. Common myths about fitness tell us that it is too late for men in their 40s to hit the gym. Hearn, however, disagrees. In fact, he proposes that “if you get it wrong in your 40s, life could quickly go downhill.” The time we put into our physical health in our 40s will determine whether we reach age 50 or age 100.

Hearn's toughest challenge, by his own admission, was cutting out alcohol from his lifestyle of extravagant events and tiring travel. Over the past two years, he recalls how he was “ruined by alcohol” and “felt like he was going to die.” The calories and hangovers added up to damage his health massively. By no means did he instantly quit drinking, but a gradual process of decreasing his alcohol consumption led him to where he is today.

He has, however, warned fans of the teasing that comes with going sober - when ordering a sparkling water and lime “they’re like, ‘Oh here he is, Mr. Men’s Health,” – but marvels at how many men are ditching drink too. It has even become a “little bit of a status symbol” to prioritise your health over your night out.

Hearn also lets on to how his “food choices have obviously changed a lot,” implying he may not have been so careful to count his macros in the past. While it can be a struggle for all of us to meet the work-life-fitness balance, Hearn promises his life is not all glitz and glamour. He can’t choose training over work, so the motivation must come intrinsically. If he misses a session for work, he fits it in by waking up at “5am or 6am.” For all the Instagram sceptics, he proves it isn’t easy to look this good.

Eddie Hearn's insane physique right now

The final hack from ‘Shreddie Hearn” is his friends. They make an effort to motivate each other day-to-day for any active achievements, with photos and messages of encouragement and inspiration. A simple tactic, but Hearn believes “now we’re all 44 or 45, we’ve finally cracked it.”

Sparking the debate of age and fitness on social media, Eddie Hearn is a perfect example of a middle-aged man in his prime. For anyone in their 40s, male or female, take it from the man himself: “This is your moment to change direction.”