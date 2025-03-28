The rise of Riyadh Season as a boxing entity, propelled forward by the sport’s power-broker Turki Alalshikh, could doom two promotional titans from Great Britain.

That’s according to the former world champion fighter George Groves, who told CasinoApps that Alalshikh and his rapid influence and control of the sport could be the “end” of Eddie Hearn, who is the chairman at Matchroom, and Frank Warren, who founded Queensberry Promotions.

How Eddie Hearn & Frank Warren Could be Driven Out of Boxing

Turki Alalshikh’s rise, Groves hints, is a threat to traditional promoters